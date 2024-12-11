SRK, Aryan Khan's alcohol brand named 'world's best scotch whisky': This hit hot cocktail is the perfect fit for it

SRK fans unite! An SRK fan? You have to try this warm whisky cocktail with a splash of his now 'world renowned' scotch whisky

Well, you don't actually have to be a Shah Rukh Khan fan for this one. But if you are, get ready for some sweet-smacked high spirits! King Khan's alcohol brand, D'YAVOL, launched in collaboration with his eldest son Aryan Khan is already making big international strides. Their flagship whisky, INCEPTION, was just named the 'Best Overall Scotch' as well as the 'Best Of Class' Blended Malt Scotch Whisky at the 2024 New York World Spirits Competition (NYWSC).

This is obviously the perfect excuse to get the ball rolling on an evening of warm cocktails. Now before you feel your throat kind of itching for a classic hot old fashion or some good old hot toddy, let us present a slightly more decadent option just so that you can tantalise your sweet tooth while flying higher and higher with every sip. Trust us, you NEED this boozy Irish-American coffee recipe from Pinhook Bourbon.

Irish-American coffee

Ingredients: Bourbon/whisky of your choice - 60ml, brown sugar - 1tbsp, coffee - 1 cup, heavy cream - to taste

Method: Brew your coffee. As the coffee brews, whip the heavy cream till you achieve a fluffy texture. Now mix the coffee with brown sugar and bourbon. Now spoon the whipped cream over this, shave some chocolate on top and live your best life!

On the film front, SRK and Aryan are currently working on yet another collaboration, Mufasa: The Lion King, with the former voicing, of course, Mufasa and the latter stepping into voice Simba. Incidentally, the duo had voiced these very characters for the live action The Lion King (2019) film, which found immense favour among fans. Not just them, SRK's youngest, AbRam, is also part of the Mufasa feature, voicing the younger version of the lion king.

Coming back to the topic of warm cocktails, are you ready to fly high with a sweet kick?