Deepika Padukone flaunts her mom glow as she poses with Ranveer Singh in breezy maxi dress worth 30k

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently hosted an intimate meet-and-greet at their home on Monday, marking the first time they introduced their daughter, Dua Padukone, to the paparazzi. While Dua's pictures were kept private, snapshots of the proud parents beaming with joy have taken over the internet and are already going viral. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone introduce their daughter to the world, with both parents showcasing stylish looks.(Instagram)

New mom Deepika looked absolutely gorgeous in an easy-breezy maxi dress, proving her post-pregnancy fashion game is effortlessly chic. Let's break down her look and take some serious style notes! (Also read: Deepika Padukone takes pregnancy fashion to next level with her bold photoshoot in open blazer and sheer dresses: Pics )

Deepika Padukone rocks orange maxi dress

Deepika wore a vibrant orange maxi dress featuring a halter neckline, an A-line tiered skirt, two side slit pockets, a straight hem, and a long-length partial lining. The flowy silhouette perfectly radiates comfort and style, making it an ideal post-pregnancy outfit choice.

Deepika kept her look simple and elegant by skipping accessories. Her makeup was on point, featuring nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, and a nude lipstick shade. She completed her look with her luscious tresses styled in soft curls and left loose in a side parting, adding the perfect finishing touch.

What is the price of her dress?

If you loved Deepika's dress and are wondering how much it costs, don't worry, we've got you covered. Her dress is from the shelves of the brand Semicouture and comes with a price tag of $362, which is approximately ₹30,200.

Deepika's dress comes with a price tag of ₹30,200.(editorialist.com)

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh proved he's the coolest new dad in town, rocking an all-white look. He wore a crisp cotton shirt with folded sleeves and a few buttons left open at the top. Paired with matching straight-fit pants and beige shoes, he looked effortlessly dapper, completing his look with a full beard.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed their first child, Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, marking a new chapter in their lives after almost six years of marriage. The couple had shared the news of their pregnancy in February, shortly before travelling to Jamnagar to celebrate Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities.