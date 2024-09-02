Deepika Padukone takes pregnancy fashion to next level with her bold photoshoot in open blazer and sheer dresses: Pics

Deepika Padukone set social media ablaze with her latest pregnancy photoshoot, dropping fresh pics that have everyone talking. On Monday evening, she wowed her fans by sharing a series of stunning images on Instagram, accompanied by just a few emoticons. Her photoshoot quickly went viral, with fans raving about how she flaunts her baby bump in style. In some of the snaps, she's joined by Ranveer Singh, showcasing their adorable chemistry. The post not only had everyone swooning but also made waves in fashion circles as Deepika showed us a bold new way to rock maternity style. Scroll down to check out her fabulous looks. (Also read: Deepika Padukone rocks high heels during pregnancy: Rihanna, Bipasha Basu and more celebs who’ve done it too. Check pics ) Deepika Padukone stuns in a stylish pregnancy photoshoot, featuring chic black outfits and flowy dresses(Instagram/@deepikapadukone)

Decoding Deepika Padukone's stylish pregnancy looks

For her pregnancy looks, Deepika effortlessly combined minimalism with trendiness in flowy garments and chic black hues. In one standout outfit, she rocked flared denim jeans with a casually stylish open-knitted sweater, embracing a relaxed yet fashionable vibe. In another look, she turned up the heat with a sleek black open blazer paired with matching loose pants, creating a bold and sophisticated ensemble. And for a touch of ethereal elegance, Deepika opted for sheer, flowy dresses that radiate chic and refined vibes.

In one look, Deepika dazzles in a sheer black netted fabric adorned with sequin embellishments all over. The dress features a short neckline and balloon sleeves, with a flowy bottom that adds an extra touch of flair. Another equally stylish dress showcases a bodycon fit that perfectly hugs her baby bump. With natural makeup and her hair styled in loose waves, Deepika looks absolutely breathtaking. Her stylish photoshoot proves that pregnancy fashion can be both fun and bold, showcasing her ability to pull off any look with absolute perfection.

About Deepika Padukone's pregnancy

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child together. They revealed the news of her pregnancy in February, sharing on Instagram that their baby is expected in September. The announcement featured a picture adorned with baby shoes and clothing, highlighting the due date: "September 2024." Both 38, Deepika and Ranveer exchanged vows in a private wedding ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in 2018.