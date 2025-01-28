Deepika Padukone reveals secret of her glowing skin at Sabyasachi’s 25th anniversary fashion show in new video

Deepika Padukone has been the talk of the town with her breathtaking appearance at Sabyasachi's 25th-anniversary show. Making her first public appearance after embracing motherhood, she embodied the perfect muse for the celebrated designer. Dressed in a white-toned ensemble adorned with multiple jewels, Deepika ruled the runway with grace, reaffirming her position as a fashion icon. (Also read: Deepika Padukone’s showstopper look for Sabyasachi disappoints; trolls compare her to Ranveer ) Deepika Padukone reveals her skin prep for Sabyasachi's show in latest Instagram video.(Instagram/@deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone's BTS prep for Sabyasachi Show

Recently, the 39-year-old actor delighted her fans with a sweet surprise by sharing a "Get Ready With Me" video on Instagram. In the clip, she gave a sneak peek of her preparations for the iconic Sabyasachi show. Alongside the video, she wrote in the caption, “Congratulations my dear dear friend #25yearsOfSabyasachi.”

In the video, Deepika shares, "I am getting ready for 25 years of Sabyasachi, and I'm going to take you through a little bit of my skin prep, going into hair and makeup, going into the wardrobe, and then the show itself."

Deepika reveals how she preps her skin

Talking about her skincare routine, Deepika reveals how she preps her skin. She starts by applying a cleanser under her eyes and on her face, emphasizing, "Never ignore your neck." She adds, "The whole look today is just beautiful, dewy, glowy, hydrated skin." Next, she applies moisturizer, gently massaging it into her face. To finish off her skincare routine, Deepika uses a serum, followed by a lip mask for extra hydration.

About Deepika's Show-Stopping Sabyasachi Look

Opening the show, Deepika wowed in a monochromatic white ensemble that included a tailored pant, top, and trench coat. The look was taken to the next level with layered necklaces, including a ruby-and-diamond choker and a cross-pendant, complemented by a stack of matching bracelets worn over black leather gloves. She completed the striking outfit with a headband, dark gothic makeup, and a pair of black-rimmed transparent glasses.