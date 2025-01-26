Deepika Padukone walks the ramp for Sabyasachi for 1st time after daughter Dua's birth; fans compare her look with Rekha

Deepika walks the ramp first time after welcoming Dua

Several pictures and videos of the actor walking the ramp emerged on social media platforms. For the event, Deepika wore a loose cream shirt, matching trousers, and a trench coat. She completed her look with stunning statement jewellery. The actor tied her hair into a high bun and wore glasses too. A video of Deepika from the event was shared on Instagram by a paparazzo.

Fans think Deepika looks like Rekha

Reacting to it, a person wrote, "DP ate and left no crumbs. She just had a baby and has embraced her new body and new role like a queen." A fan said, “A REAL QUEEN @deepikapadukone is carrying on the legacy of Rekha ji.”

A comment read, "Is it Deepika or Rekha? I thought she is Rekha." A social media user commented, "I'm her biggest fan but still it took me 5 minutes to recognize whether this is Deepika or not." "Deepika can do Rekha's biopic," wrote an Instagram user.

Who all attended event

Apart from her, many Bollywood celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ananya Panday, Siddharth, Shabana Azmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Bipasha Basu, many celebrities were captured at the event. They graced the red carpet as Sabyasachi celebrated 25 years of his brand.

About Deepika's recent film

Fans saw Deepika last in Rohit Shetty's cop drama, Singham Again. In the film, Deepika played the role of Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham. The film also starred Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. Deepika is yet to announce her next project.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their daughter on September 8, 2024. They tied the knot in 2018.