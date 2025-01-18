Ranveer Singh holds Deepika Padukone's hand, escorts her to car after cousin's wedding, sees her off with a kiss. Watch

Actor-couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently attended his cousin's wedding festivities in Mumbai. Now, several pictures and videos of the duo at the event have emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone happily poses with paparazzi, holds Ranveer Singh's hands at Mumbai airport. Watch) Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone attended his cousin's wedding.

Ranveer and Deepika attend his cousin's wedding

In a clip, Ranveer Singh was seen walking towards a car holding Deepika's hand. He then made sure that she was comfortable as she sat inside the car. Before closing the door of the car, Ranveer gave her a kiss on the cheek. He then smiled and waved at the paparazzi before going back inside the venue.

What Deepika, Ranveer wore for event

For the event, Ranveer was seen in a beige and golden sherwani. He also wore dark sunglasses and tied his hair. Deepika wore a beige and pink suit. She also opted for heavy jewellery. The actor also tied her hair into a bun.

In another clip, Ranveer's mother, Anju Bhavnani, was seen at the event. She was accompanied by the actor's grandfather.

About Ranveer, Deepika

Recently, Deepika and Ranveer were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they returned to the city after celebrating New Year's Eve. The couple was captured by the paparazzi as they made their way to the car. Both Ranveer and Deepika stopped and posed for the paparazzi. Deepika also thanked the paparazzi when one of them wished her a belated happy birthday.

Last year was special for them as they welcomed their baby girl, Dua. On Diwali, Deepika and Ranveer introduced their daughter to the world, revealing her name, Dua Padukone Singh. The couple wrote on Instagram, "Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love & gratitude." The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed the baby on September 8, 2024.

Ranveer and Deepika were recently seen together onscreen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again. In the film, Deepika played the fierce Shakti Shetty aka Lady Singham. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar.