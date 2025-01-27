‘Cartoon lag rahi’: Deepika Padukone’s showstopper look for Sabyasachi disappoints; trolls compare her to Ranveer

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has been away from the limelight ever since she and Ranveer Singh welcomed their daughter Dua Padukone Singh into the world. The new mother has been busy on parent duty with fans patiently waiting for her to make her comeback post motherhood. Well, this weekend, Deepika returned to the world of glamour with a bang. She turned showstopper for celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee as he celebrated his 25th anniversary in the industry with a grand show, held at Mumbai's Jio Convention Centre. Fans were delighted to see Deepika back on the ramp! However, many were disappointed with her look. Deepika Padukone opens the Sabyasachi fashion show on his 25th anniversary

Deepika Padukone, who opened the show, donned a monochrome white ensemble featuring tailored pants paired with an oversized trench coat. Her look was completed with oversized glasses and layered necklaces. While some compared Deepika to Rekha’s character in Khoon Bhari Maang (1988), others were reminded of Frida Kahlo by her hairdo. Well, in the past, Deepika has never disappointed when she wore a Sabyasachi ensemble. However, this time, netizens were left unimpressed with many calling the outfit unflattering on social media.

For instance, one netizen claimed, “Imagine if someone can make DP who’s a super model look pathetic!,” whereas another social media user asked, “Why did he dress her like Desi Madonna….” Agreeing, another internet user shared, “What in The Godfather is this? It’s also giving 80s Madonna,” whereas another comment read, “Didn't meet my expectations, I thought he would dress her better , but still she's looking good.” One even wrote, “Cartoon lag rahi h.” Referring to Ranveer Singh’s fashion sense, which is often called ‘quirky’, a netizen stated, “This is ranveer singh female version,” whereas another wrote, “Female Ranveer Singh 😂🔥 she nailed it.”

All in all, the internet expected better and is now lashing out. Meanwhile, many are showering love on Alia Bhatt, who turned heads in her black saree at the show, which was also a Sabyasachi original. She looked like pure royalty in her embellished blouse.

What are your honest thoughts about Deepika and Alia’s looks for the Sabyasachi show?