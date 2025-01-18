Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh look straight out of a Bhansali film at cousin’s wedding; fans credit Dua for the glow

One filmmaker who has managed to bring out the best in Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, is Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Not just in the aspect of performance but also in how they look onscreen. Well, last night Dua Padukone Singh’s parents took a break from parenting duties and stepped out for a night of fun. They looked straight out of a Bhansali film as they attended a cousin’s wedding in Bandra, Mumbai. This marked their second public appearance this year and was no less than a treat for fans. Ranveer and Deepika looked like royalty in all their glory! Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at a family event

Apart from his scruffy beard, which fans are guessing is for a film, Ranveer Singh reminded us of Peshwa Bajirao from his 2015 film Bajirao Mastani in a white sherwani with gold embroidery. But Deepika Padukone stole the show in her pink and white lehenga, decked up with traditional jewellery while her hair was in a sleek bun, looking every bit as flawless as she did as Mastani. They walked hand in hand to the car before Deepika bid Ranveer goodbye with a sweet kiss. Ranveer then went back in for the family function whereas Deepika was driven home.

Well, fans can’t get enough of the royal Bollywood couple. On seeing Deepika and Ranveer together after so long, one social media user gushed, “Bajirao ne Mastani se mohabatt ki hai ayashi nahi,” whereas another Reddit user claimed, “Deepika is stunning! gorgeous she is, Ranveer is really lucky to have her.” But a majority were left in awe of Deepika’s glow, which has been the talk of the town since she brought Dua into the world. For instance, one netizen gushed, “Mom & dad era ❤️,” whereas another fan stated, “I want to see the full outfit of DP...🫠 She is glowing after giving birth…” Another comment read, “Ab aayenge kuch log mother father karne. But they're looking really good! DP is glowing,” while a netizen shared, “mother is mothering.”

Well, Deepika and Ranveer truly make a stunning pair, onscreen as well as offscreen.