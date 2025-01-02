Ranveer Singh’s leaked clip from Dhurandhar sets reminds netizens of Alauddin Khilji: ‘He was Animal before Animal’

One of the most versatile actors in the Hindi film industry, who can transform into any given character like a true chameleon, is Ranveer Singh. He is often lauded for his crazy energy, but apart from being the livewire of Bollywood, Ranveer is also a passionate performer. Proof of the same was his banger performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat (2018), co-starring Deepika Padukone. Ranveer poured his heart and soul as he transformed into Alauddin Khilji. Well, it looks like he’s going down that road again because the actor’s first leaked look from the sets of his next film Dhurandhar has reminded fans of Khilji. Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar look is being compared to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Alauddin Khilji

Ranveer Singh on the sets of his next film Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh’s leaked photos and videos from the sets of Dhurandhar flooded the internet like the perfect New Year gift last night. In one picture he was sporting a turban, whereas in another he was holding a giant gun ready for action. But the video that made the most noise on social media featured Ranveer with long tresses, dressed in a pathani kurta pajama, walking around with a cigarette in his hand. Interestingly, a Reddit user posted this video comparing Ranveer’s Dhurandhar look to Ranbir Kapoor’s first leaked video from Animal (2023).

A few netizens agreed, remembering Ranbir Kapoor with his long hair, walking around with a cigarette as Ranvijay Singh Balbir from the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film. One such fan stated, “Did none of y'all watch animals first leak?? Cars lines protagonist in beard smoking his men carrying guns???,” whereas another nasty comment read, “Why It's looks like Ranvijay Singh if he was born in middle class family 😂😂 Typical Animal movie template 😄.” However, a majority are convinced that Ranveer looks more like Khilji than Animal’s RK. For instance, one netizen claimed, “He was animal before Animal lol. He played Alauddin Khilji. Kuch bhi bol dete he log aaj kal,” whereas another fan pointed out, “I mean he had long hair for Khilji too...which released before Animal btw.”

Another fan came out in Ranveer’s support and wrote, “All these RK fans are so obsessed with RS even on twitter. He was Khilji before Animal was even conceptualized. Kya same lag raha he,” while a witty comment read, “Okay? You’re telling me rk’s animal look was inspired by khilji?🤣”

Well, some are comparing Ranveer to Animal’s Ranbir, whereas others are getting a Khilji vibe. But if there is one thing we can all agree on, it is that Ranveer is absolutely slaying! We can’t wait to see him in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. Also starring Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal, the espionage thriller is set to arrive in theatres this year!