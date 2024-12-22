‘Ranveer himself is unhealthy for society’: Netizens react to video calling Ranveer Singh’s protein bar unhealthy

Following in the footsteps of his actor and entrepreneur wife Deepika Padukone, who launched her own self-care brand in 2022, Ranveer Singh entered the business world. In November this year, he co-founded a protein food and supplements brand. The actor has been known as a powerhouse, a livewire thanks to his crazy energy ever since his debut in Hindi cinema with Band Baaja Baaraat (2010). Finally answering the question ‘what is he on’, he introduced the source as his brand’s protein bar, which is India's first protein wafer bar. But last week, the product was called out for being ‘unhealthy’. Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Ranveer Singh

Fitness and nutrition coach Shitija, who goes by the handle ‘Fit Chef’ on social media, shared a video calling out Ranveer’s brand for allegedly using hidden ingredients in the protein bar which can be harmful for the body. She did not name the brand or the actor, but used a blurred image of Ranveer holding the protein bar. Describing the product, Shitija shared, “It was being promoted by a massive Bollywood celebrity who looks so good that you just want to buy everything that he sells. But you do not buy everything that he sells.” She went on to suggest that consumers turn the product around and see the ingredient list, which ‘shocked’ her. Well, netizens have now reacted to her allegation.

Several netizens soon began trolling Ranveer. For instance, one Reddit user claimed, “Newsflash: He doesn’t eat them himself. It’s all a money grab,” whereas another nasty comment read, “Ranveer himself is unhealthy for society bhyi.” Agreeing, a social media user stated, “In case you didn’t know, Ranveer as a brand himself is pretty unhealthy,” whereas another netizen shared, “Only the gullible deluded ones would buy anything sold by him, lol.” However, there were also a few who came out in the actor’s support. For instance, one such internet user wrote, “When celebrities like Ranveer are selling pan masala, you want to focus on protein bar with maida? Weird, but whatever that floats your boat.”

Have you tried Ranveer’s protein bar yet? What are your thoughts?