Ranbir Kapoor will beat Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 with Animal Park and Ramayana, believe netizens; check it out

Allu Arjun shook the box office in 2021 when his Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise arrived in theatres. The action drama touched unbelievable heights of success, leaving audiences eagerly waiting for its sequel. So when Pushpa 2: The Rule released last month, the craze was real. During its successful run at the theatres, the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024, beating Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 and Kalki 2898 AD, which featured Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead. But will a Bollywood film be able to beat this record any time soon? Well, netizens have placed their bets on Ranbir Kapoor. Netizens are convinced that Ranbir Kapoor will beat Allu Arjun with his line-up of upcoming films

Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana

Under a Reddit thread, several netizens have claimed that Ranbir Kapoor might be able to beat Allu Arjun and Pushpa 2 with his upcoming films Ramayana: Part 1, Ramayana: Part 2 and Animal Park. For instance, one social media user shared, “Animal Park (there is insane hype for this that surprisingly hasn't died yet, it's been more than a year since release). War 2 (If and only if the story is actually good, there is no shortage of starpower so a good product can definitely earn A LOT). Ramayana Part 2 (If part 1 is good and accepted by the audience, sky is the limit for part 2),” whereas another netizen wrote, “Animal park and Ramayan ( something which will bring all the family together to the theaters).”

Another movie buff shared, “Ramayan part 2 can possibly. If they succeed with the first part and it does well, the audience will have gotten over the initial hesitation with the adaptation and will be more likely engage with the second film unabashedly. With Ramayan one people will engage a little slower, some waiting for the initial reviews so that they don’t spend money on something disappointing.” There are also some who are rooting for King, Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film with Suhana Khan.

In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1, we will meet Ranbir as Lord Rama. Also starring Sai Pallavi and Rocking Star Yash as Sita and Ravana, the two-part film series is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. Meanwhile, in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal Park, the sequel to Animal (2023), RK will reprise his dual character of Ranvijay Singh Balbir and Aziz Haque. Which film do you have high hopes for?