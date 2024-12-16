‘Mission jail successful’: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 sees 70% jump after his arrest; netizens react, call it a PR stunt

Last Friday, on December 13, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun was arrested from outside his bedroom in his Jubilee Hills residence. He was taken into custody in connection to the Sandhya theatre stampede case, where a woman died when the actor’s surprise visit during Pushpa 2: The Rule’s premiere led to a stampede. Before being escorted to the Chikkadpally police station, Allu Arjun kissed his worried wife Sneha Reddy. A day later the actor returned home on bail. His emotional reunion with Sneha and their children Ayaan and Arha was a treat for the star’s fans. Well, Allu Arjun’s arrest not only impacted his family but also affected the box office business of Pushpa 2. Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 collection has seen a massive hike after his arrest

According to reports, Pushpa 2 saw a 74% hike domestically, and witnessed a 70% jump worldwide last weekend after Allu Arjun’s arrest. As a result, the Telugu action thriller smoothly crossed the ₹1200 crore mark. Soon after this report surfaced on the internet, many social media users gushed over Allu Arjun’s star power, celebrating him and his return. However, there are also several internet users who are now convinced that the actor’s arrest was nothing but a publicity stunt. Can you imagine?

Under one such social media post, which has reported the hike in Pushpa 2’s collection post Allu Arjun’s arrest, a netizen claimed, “Isiliye to ye sab natak huva tha andaja 100% sale badhane ka tha😂😂😂,” whereas another fan asked, “Kahi yeh arrest wala scene scripted toh nahi na 🙌.” Another internet user stated, “Arrest is all about strategy for hype and collections 😁😁,” whereas a comment read, “When he was smiling while getting arrested, I knew it was a PR stunt!” Referring to Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, a movie buff shared, “Bhau to jel jake snjy dutt bn gya 🔥😅,” whereas another wrote, “Mission jail successful 😂.”

Well, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2 was one of the most awaited sequels of the year. This is because fans had very high expectations after part 1, Pushpa: The Rise (2021). In your opinion, is it correct to give a controversy the credit for an already hit film’s success?