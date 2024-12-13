Allu Arjun says barging into his bedroom to arrest him was ‘too much’; consoles wife Sneha Reddy with a kiss

Earlier today, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun was arrested from his Jubilee Hills residence before being taken to the Chikkadpally police station in Hyderabad. The actor was taken into custody in connection to the Sandhya theatre stampede case, where a woman died after Allu Arjun’s unannounced visit resulted in a stampede at a screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule. In viral photos and videos, the actor was snapped holding a cup of coffee in his hand, sipping it and smiling before leaving for the police station. Well, it has now been revealed that Allu Arjun was arrested from outside his bedroom. Allu Arjun has been arrested in connection to the Sandhya theatre stampede case

According to a viral video shot in the parking space of his house, Allu Arjun was seen telling a cop that arresting him from outside his bedroom was a little too much. Roughly translated to English, the actor was quoted saying, “Arresting me is not an issue but barging into my bedroom and not allowing me to change my clothes is a bit too much.” He was then brought a cup of coffee, which he sipped while consoling his wife Sneha Reddy. Before leaving, Allu Arjun held his wife’s face in his hand and gave her a kiss on the cheek.

Initially many netizens claimed that Allu Arjun’s arrest was nothing more than a publicity stunt for his film Pushpa 2, which is currently breaking records at the box office. However, the Chikkadpally police have now confirmed that the actor is indeed in their custody. Reports also suggest that Allu Arjun ‘could be taken to Nampally Court’. Last week at the screening of his film, many fans rushed to get a glimpse of Allu Arjun when he arrived at the theatre to surprise them. During a stampede, a woman named Revathy died by asphyxiation whereas her son was left critical. Breaking his silence a few days later, Allu Arjun had announced a compensation of ₹25 lakh for the family of the deceased, while calling the turnout at the Sandhya theatre ‘unexpected’.

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa 2: The Rule is a sequel to Allu Arjun’s 2021 blockbuster hit film Pushpa: The Rise.