'Yes, Allu Arjun is in our custody': Chikkadapally police on Pushpa 2 actor's arrest

Actor Allu Arjun has been arrested in connection with the stampede at Sandhya Theatre on December 4, which occurred during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The police took the actor into custody on Friday after arriving at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Allu Arjun had earlier pleased Telangana High Court to quash the FIR against him.

When we contacted, an official from the SHO office at Chikkadapally police station confirmed the news saying, “He (Allu Arjun) is in our custody. We can’t share anymore details right now.”

Another official added that the actor "could be taken to Nampally Court."

Videos and photos of the actor leaving for the police station with authorities have gone viral online. Allu Arjun’s father, producer Allu Aravind, was also seen accompanying him.

According to The News Minute, the actor expressed discomfort with the police entering his bedroom during the arrest. He was reportedly heard saying to a police official, “There is nothing wrong with taking me (into custody), but doing it from right outside the bedroom is too much.”

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan has come out in support of Allu Arjun.

When asked about the incident at Sandhya theatre incident, Dhawan, who was at an event promoting his upcoming film Baby John, said, "Actor har cheez apne upar nahi le sakta hai. We can tell people around. Jaise main abhi ki baat kar sakta hun ki cinepolis ne bohot acha prabandh kiya hai and we are grateful to them. Jo hadsa hua hai wo bura hua hai, I send my condolences but aap blame sirf ek insaan pe nahi daal sakte."

What happened at Sandhya theatre?

The incident occurred on December 4 during a promotional event at the theatre, where a large crowd had gathered in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the actor. Allegedly, poor crowd management led to a stampede-like situation, resulting in the death of a 35-year-old woman and leaving her nine-year-old child in a critical condition due to asphyxiation.

Following the incident, a case was registered against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management at the Chikkadapally police station under sections 105 and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after the deceased woman’s family filed a complaint.

Allu Arjun's plea for stay

On Wednesday, December 11, Arjun and his team had filed a plea in the Telangana High Court to quash the FIR against him and requested a stay on all further legal proceedings, including the potential for arrest.

Allu Arjun expresses sorrow

Days after the tragic incident, Allu Arjun had expressed his deep sorrow and extended his condolences to the grieving family. The actor wrote on Twitter, “Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally. While respecting their need for space to grieve, I stand committed to extend every possible assistance to help them navigate through this challenging journey.”

To further support the family, he pledged a financial assistance of ₹25 lakh.