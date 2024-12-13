What is the Sandhya theatre stampede case for which Allu Arjun has been arrested?

Popular Telugu actor Allu Arjun was arrested by Hyderabad police on Friday in connection with a stampede-like incident that occurred on December 4 during the premiere of his latest film, "Pushpa-2: The Rule." The tragedy led to the death of a 35-year-old woman, identified as Revathi, while her nine-year-old son, Sri Teja, was hospitalised due to asphyxiation. Allu Arjun announced a compensation of ₹ 25 lakh to the victim's family after a woman died during the premiere show of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Hyderabad.

The incident took place at Sandhya Theatre, located at the bustling RTC Crossroads, when a large crowd of fans gathered in hopes of catching a glimpse of the actor. The police have filed a case against Allu Arjun and the theatre management in relation to the incident. Revathi's son, Sri Teja, is currently recovering in the hospital.

A case has been filed against actor Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under sections 105 and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station. According to the police, the case was registered following a complaint from the family of the deceased.

What happened during Pushpa 2 premiere?

A 35-year-old woman died and her nine-year-old son was hospitalised due to asphyxiation during a stampede-like situation at a film theatre in Hyderabad during the premiere show of actor Allu Arjun’s “Pushpa 2: The Rule”, police said.

On December 4, Arjun attended the screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. His visit with co-star Rashmika Mandanna and wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, allegedly resulted in a stampede, resulting in the death of a female fan. Her son has been hospitalised in critical condition.

According to ANI, the police arrested M Sandeep, one of the owners of Sandhya Theatre, senior manager M Nagaraju, and lower balcony in charge Gandhakam Vijay Chander. The police have also registered a case against Arjun and his security team under sections 105, 118 (1) and other relevant Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections.

Arjun and Sukumar spoke to the press and apologised to the victim’s family, promising to cover the medical expenses and anything else they would need. Arjun donated a ₹25 lakh the victim's family.

“From my side, I want to donate ₹25 lakh as a gesture to show I am there for you, especially for the children,” Arjun said in a video message.