Allu Arjun arrested for death of fan in Sandhya theatre stampede; netizens say ‘Pushpa 2 will now touch 2000 cr’

Three long years after Pushpa: The Rise, the much-anticipated sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule finally arrived in theatres last week. It was an excruciatingly long wait for fans. So when the film was released on the silver screen, the craze was real. Audiences’ excitement went to a whole other level when lead star Allu Arjun aka Pushpa Raj gave them a surprise visit during the screening of Pushpa 2 at Hyderabad’s Sandhya theatre. Fans rushed to get a glimpse of the superstar, leading to a stampede which resulted in the death of a woman named Revathy. Her son was left critical. Well, Allu Arjun has now been arrested. Allu Arjun arrested for death in Sandhya theatre stampede case

The actor was arrested at his Jubilee Hills residence today and was taken to the Chikkadpally police station in Hyderabad for questioning. Videos of Allu Arjun being taken into custody have now surfaced on the internet. In one particular video, the actor gave his wife Sneha Reddy a kiss on her cheek before walking towards the cop cars, sipping something from a cup. Allu Arjun was dressed in a white hoodie, which had his character Pushpa Raj’s iconic dialogue ‘flower nahin, fire hai’ printed on it. Well, several netizens are now calling this a PR stunt.

Soon after Allu Arjun’s pictures and videos went viral on social media, one internet user claimed, “This will only increase in ticket sales of Pushpa 2, he will anyways get bail,” whereas another Reddit user stated, “Pushpa will now touch 2000 cr.” A nasty comment read, “After Sallu its jail time for Allu now ?,” whereas another netizen claimed, “I feel it's publicity stunt to attract more audience to theatres.” Agreeing, a fan shared, “Kind of feel sus about this, police usually would've given a notice to appear in PS for questioning, sudden arrest & him going in a cheerful mood with full on merch & all. The BO nos though being super impressive but were indicating the buzz settling down.”

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna aka Srivalli’s Pushpa 2 is busy breaking the box office. In a matter of just 8 days, the film has already crossed the ₹700 crore mark, marching towards the ₹1000 crore club.