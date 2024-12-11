Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2 song Peelings copied by Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree track? Netizens think so

Apart from the story-line and acting chops, one major reason why Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s 2021 Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise made a permanent place in hearts were the chartbuster hit songs. May it be Rashmika’s hook step on Saami Saami, Allu Arjun’s swag on Srivalli or his chemistry with Samantha on the steamy track Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava. So when the songs of sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule were announced, fans had high expectations. However, Sreeleela and Allu Arjun’s much talked about item number Kissik failed to impress. Then came Peelings, which was received better by fans thanks to Srivalli and her Saami’s chemistry. But was the song copied from Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree (2018)? Pushpa 2's Peelings is being compared to Stree's Milegi Milegi

Netizens seem to think so. Let us explain! Some time back, Rj Apoorva shared a video on her social media handle, comparing Allu Arjun and Rashmika’s Peelings to Shraddha and Rajkummar Rao’s Milegi Milegi song from their super hit horror comedy. On the clip were the words: “Same same but different.” As expected, this soon sparked a North vs South debate in the comment section. However, this time there were many who agreed with the radio jockey. For instance, one social media user stated, “Dekhaa....ab koi nhi bolna ki sirf bollywood hi copy krta h😂,” whereas another asked, “finally tollywood ne bollywood ka copy kiya ?”

Meanwhile, a few fans got defensive. One such comment read, “Bollywood ne itna copy Kiya hai toh ek tollywood ne kiya toh kya hogya.” Accusing Pushpa 2 of a lot more, another social media user claimed, “Pushpa is full copied movie of KGF they just changed GOLD into WOOD 😂😂,” whereas a netizen wrote, “Chalo finally Bollywood ko koi Song copy hua warna Bollywood he copy karta hai 😂😂😂.”

Peelings, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika aka Pushpa Raj and Srivalli in high energy mode, has been helmed by Javed Ali and Madhubanti Bagchi. Shraddha and Rajkummar’s Stree track, on the other hand, was sung by Mika Singh and Sachin–Jigar. Do you see any similarity in the two chartbusters?