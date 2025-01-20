‘Ranveer-Deepika look similar’: Ranveer Singh’s unseen video from cousin’s wedding reminds fans of Deepika Padukone

Bollywood’s livewire Ranveer Singh is the life of every party and we have seen proof of the same through several celebrity weddings in the past few years. Currently he is busy enjoying a family wedding in Mumbai. Over the weekend, Ranveer was snapped with his actor wife Deepika Padukone after attending his cousin’s pre-wedding festivities. They looked straight out of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, dripping royalty in their traditional outfits— Ranveer in his ivory sherwani and Deepika in her pink lehenga. Well, Ranveer’s unseen video from another pre-wedding function has now surfaced on the internet. Ranveer Singh recently let his hair down on his cousin's wedding festivities

In this viral clip, Ranveer Singh can be seen grooving on Salman Khan’s iconic track O Oh Jaane Jaana with his cousin sister Saumya Hingorani at her pre-wedding bash. While the bride-to-be looks pretty in her pastel lehenga, it is Ranveer’s long hairdo that steals the show. The actor looks high on energy as he bangs his head to the song, while his poker straight hair flies in the air. Ranveer has also donned a scruffy beard, which we are guessing is for his next film Dhurandhar. Interestingly, this unseen clip reminded many netizens of Deepika Padukone.

You must have heard of the theory which suggests that couples, over time, might start looking alike. Well, we don’t think Ranveer resembles Deepika in any way. But netizens think otherwise. Under a Reddit thread of Ranveer’s viral video, one such social media user claimed, “You know people say after some time couples start looking like each other. His hair makes him look like Deepika,” whereas another comment read, “Dude looks like Deepika with a beard idk why I can't unsee 😵‍💫.” Another internet user shared, “Dp and RS have reached that stage of relationship now! They look similar!!,” while a nasty comment read, “So is this ranveer or deepika, can’t figure it out from video.”

