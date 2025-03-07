Holi 2025: Take your Holi vibe to the next level with these smudge proof makeup that stays put even in splashes

Holi is next week, and we understand and totally get your excitement level. While you are gearing up to get drenched in the vivacious and lively colours, we know that it's equally crucial to keep up your makeup game to ace the festival. Of course, nobody would like that mascara to melt down in between those colourful splashes. Smudge proof makeup for holi(pexels)

Thus, indulge yourself in smudge proof and transfer proof makeup to keep your makeup game on point during the festivity. So, take a cue from our list of best smudge proof and transfer proof makeup products to vibe with the Holi celebrations. From Kajals to mascaras and lipsticks, we have covered them all for you.

Primers

Before the Holi hues take over, set the stage with a smudge-proof, water-resistant primer that locks in your makeup and shields your skin. This magic potion ensures your base stays flawless, no matter how many colours come your way. Say goodbye to patchy makeup and hello to a smooth, long-lasting glow!

Lipsticks

Drench your lips in vibrant, transfer-proof colour that laughs in the face of Holi hues! Go for smudge-proof lipsticks that locks in rich pigment, keeping your pout bold and beautiful no matter how wild the celebration gets. From fiery reds to playful pinks, let your lips do the talking, without a single smudge!

Eyeliner

Let your eyes steal the spotlight with an eyeliner that won’t smudge, no matter how many splashes of colour come your way! Designed to be Holi-proof, these waterproof eyeliners glides on like silk and dries to a bold, stay-put finish.

Mascaras

Celebrate Holi with lashes that won’t give in to water, colours, or chaos! A smudge-proof, waterproof mascara lifts, lengthens, and volumizes without a single streak. Blink freely, laugh loudly, and let your lashes flutter through every splash of joy, because melting mascaras aren’t invited to this party!

Kajal

Smudge-proof, water-resistant, and festival-ready bold kajals that are made to withstand every burst of colour and every tear of laughter. With an intense, jet-black formula that stays put from dawn till dusk, your eyes will remain defined, dramatic, and Holi-ready, no matter what the day throws at you!

FAQ for makeup on Holi What kind of makeup is best for Holi? Use waterproof and smudge-proof makeup to prevent running or fading. Opt for a BB cream or lightweight foundation instead of heavy base makeup. Stick to matte lipstick and waterproof kajal or eyeliner.

Can I wear eye makeup during Holi? es, but avoid heavy eyeshadow or mascara unless it's waterproof. Stick to bold waterproof eyeliner or kajal for a defined look. Avoid contact lenses, as colors may cause irritation.

What lipstick works best for Holi? Use a matte liquid lipstick in bold shades like red, pink, or coral. Avoid gloss or creamy lipsticks, as they may smudge easily.

How do I remove Holi makeup safely? Use a cleansing oil or micellar water to break down waterproof makeup. Wash your face with a gentle cleanser and follow up with a moisturizer. Avoid excessive scrubbing to prevent irritation.

