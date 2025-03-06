Amazon Holi store: Get your skin Holi ready with up to 60% off on skincare, hair care, makeup, and perfumes

Holi is almost here, and we know you cannot keep calm. After all, we understand the excitement of celebrating the festival of colours with your best friends and relatives would be at par. However, as we immerse ourselves in the cheerfulness and merriness of Holi, it's equally crucial to understand that those vivid and lively hues that bring joy to the festival also brings undesirable harm to our skin and hair. From dryness and rashes to skin breakouts and irritation, the Holi colours can cause a great deal of damage to your skin. Amazon Holi store: Get up tp 60% off

Which is why, before gearing up for the festival, it is important to ensure that our skin is well protected and nourished. Keeping this is mind, Amazon is offering up to 60% off on its wide range of skincare, hair care, and makeup products. So, you can take a cue from the wide range of beauty products available on sale and prepare your skin and hair for the vivacious Holi bash.

Skincare: Glow beyond colours

Your skin bears the most brunt of the vibrant Holi colours and hence, taking good care of your skin before and after the festival is quintessential, without any second thought. From skin rashes to skin irritation and breakouts, your skin goes through a lot.

So as the vibrant hues of Holi paint your world, let your skin radiate with a glow that lasts beyond the festival. Hydrate, protect, and replenish your skin with nourishing lotions, moisturisers, face serums, that shields against the colours and sun exposure, ensuring your post-Holi glow is as luminous as the festive spirit itself.

Hair care: Colour proof your tresses

Holi brings joy, laughter, and a splash of colours, but not at the cost of your hair! So, you need to protect your hair from the harmful Holi colours as after your skin, your hair gets affected the most. Fortify your locks with pre-play protection and post-festivity care, restoring strength, shine, and hydration. Let your hair dance in the wind, free from colour damage and full of life.

Makeup: Get festival ready radiance

Yeah, though there is certainly no point in applying makeup while you play with colours, but then, our love for makeup is beyond thoughts. So, drench yourself in the magic of Holi without worrying about smudged makeup. From waterproof formulas to bright pigments that match the festival’s vibrancy, let your beauty shine through colours. Let your beauty shine through colours and chaos with a flawless, long-lasting festive look.

Perfumes: A whiff of celebration

Let your body too speaks about the festivity. After all, Holi isn’t just about colours, it’s a celebration of scents, memories, and joy. So, time to infuse your aura with perfumes that capture the spirit of spring. From the floral, fruity, and fresh, to woody scents, leaving behind a trail of festive bliss wherever you go.

Bath and body: Clean, clear body and soul

Playing Holi is all fun and joyful, what comes after is the pain of cleaning up yourself! After a day drenched in colours, indulge in a refreshing bath ritual that cleanses, soothes, and revives. With the lush foaming body washes, aromatic oils, and nourishing body butters, ensure that every splash of water feels like a rejuvenating embrace.

FAQ for Holi skincare and hair care How should I prepare my skin before playing Holi? Apply a generous amount of coconut oil, almond oil, or olive oil on your face and body. This creates a protective barrier, preventing colours from seeping into your skin. Use a good sunscreen to protect against sun damage.

How can I protect my hair from Holi colours? Massage your scalp and hair with coconut or mustard oil before stepping out. This helps prevent dryness and makes it easier to wash off the colors later. You can also tie your hair in a bun or braid and wear a scarf or cap for extra protection.

How can I protect my eyes from Holi colours? Avoid wearing contact lenses and use sunglasses to shield your eyes. If color enters your eyes, rinse with clean, cold water immediately and avoid rubbing.

Are organic colours safer for the skin? Yes! Organic or herbal colors made from flowers, turmeric, and natural ingredients are much gentler on the skin and hair compared to synthetic ones that may contain harmful chemicals.

How can I wash Holi colours out of my hair? Rinse your hair with cold water first, then use a mild sulfate-free shampoo. Follow up with a deep conditioner or apply a hair mask (like curd and honey) to restore moisture.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.