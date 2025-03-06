Amazon Holi store: Get your skin Holi ready with up to 60% off on skincare, hair care, makeup, and perfumes
Mar 06, 2025 01:47 PM IST
Pamper your skin for Holi with up to 60% off on skincare, hair care, makeup products, perfumes, and more on Amazon.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ | Clinically Tested in US (In-Vivo) | Lightweight Cream with Multi-Vitamins | No White Cast | Broad Spectrum Niacinamide Sunscreen For Oily Skin, Dry Skin | For Women & Men | 50g (Pack of 1) View Details
|
₹379
|
|
|
Cetaphil Paraben, Sulphate-Free Gentle Skin Hydrating Face Wash Cleanser with Niacinamide, Vitamin B5 for Dry to Normal, Sensitive Skin - 250 ml View Details
|
₹685
|
|
|
RE EQUIL Ceramide & Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser | Moisturizer For Face | Barrier Repair Cream | Long Lasting Hydration | Suitable For Normal To Dry Skin | 100G View Details
|
₹280
|
|
|
Hyphen All I Need Sunscreen SPF 50 PA ++++ | Lightweight Sun Cream That Moisturizes & Leaves No White Cast | UVA & UVB Sun Protection & Blue Light Protection | Niacinamide, Ceramide Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 for Women and Men | Rich in Anti-Oxidants | Korean Sunscreen for Dry, Oily, All Skin Types | 50ml View Details
|
₹424
|
|
|
Plum 2% Niacinamide Moisturizer Cream with Rice Water | Super Light Gel for Oily, Dry & Combination Skin | Oil Free Hydration | Fades Blemishes | Brightening Face Moisturizer for Women & Men | 50g View Details
|
₹456
|
|
|
Fixderma Shadow Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA+++ Gel Broad Spectrum Sunscreen For UVA & UVB Protection | Sunscreen For Women & Men (40 g (Pack of 1), 50, Sun Protection Factor (SPF)) View Details
|
₹315
|
|
|
mCaffeine Summer Breeze Perfume Body Lotion| Niacinamide, Cocoa Butter & Shea Butter For Deep Moisturization | Lightweight, Non-Sticky | Aqua-Fresh Beachy Fragrance | Body Lotion For Dry Skin - 300ml View Details
|
₹373
|
|
|
Foxtale Nourishing Face Moisturizer with Niacinamide for 24 Hr Hydration, Lightweight & Non-Sticky, For Soft & Glowing Skin, Men & Women, All Skin Types, 50 ml View Details
|
₹199
|
|
|
De Fabulous Reviver Hair Repair Shampoo & Conditioner 250ml (Combo Of 2) | Sulphate-Free pH Balanced | All Hair Types View Details
|
₹2,678
|
|
|
LOreal Paris Hair Mask, For Damaged and Weak Hair, With Pro-Keratin + Ceramide, Total Repair 5, 200ml View Details
|
|
|
|
Soulflower Rosemary Essential Oil for Hair Growth, Hair Fall Control and Nourishment, Skin Care | Clinically Tested & Ecocert Certified Organic 100% Pure, Natural, Undiluted | 15ml View Details
|
₹396
|
|
|
MATRIX Opti.Care Smooth Straight Professional Shampoo & Conditioner combo for Frizzy, Unmanageable Hair | 96Hr Frizz Control* | Used by 1 Lakh Hairstylists* | with Shea Butter View Details
|
₹635
|
|
|
LOREAL PROFESSIONNEL PARIS Xtenso Care Sulfate-Free* Shampoo 250Ml And Hair Masque 200Ml Combo For All Hair Types (Pack Of 2) View Details
|
₹1,958
|
|
|
Minimalist Bond Repair Shampoo For Damaged, Dry & Frizzy Hair, Maleic Bond Repair Complex 3.5% With Patented Technology, Sulphate & Paraben Free Shampoo For Women & Men, 250 Ml (Pack Of 1) View Details
|
₹569
|
|
|
Arata Curl Styling Combo (Mini) - Curl Cream (50ml) + Gel (50ml) For Dry, Frizzy, Wavy, Curly Hair | Reduces Frizz | Moisturises, Hydrates & Defines Curls | Natural Hold | No Sulphate,Paraben,Silicone View Details
|
₹309
|
|
|
Minimalist Anti-Dandruff Hair Serum for Scalp | Pre Shampoo Treatment with CPH Complex & Oligopeptide 0.8% | With Elestab Advanced Anti Dandruff Molecule | For Women & Men | 50ml View Details
|
₹474
|
|
|
Biolage Professional Smoothproof Anti-Frizz Shampoo, Conditioner & Hair Serum, Up to 72HR Frizz Control, 3 Step Combo for Dry and Frizzy Hair, Vegan & Cruelty-Free, 200ml + 98g + 100ml View Details
|
₹684
|
|
|
Maybelline New York Eyeshadow Palette, 6 Highly Blendable Shades, Sheer Finish, City Mini Palette, Westside Roses, 6.4g View Details
|
|
|
|
LAKMÉ Absolute Spotlight Eye Shadow Palette, Berry Martini, 12 G - Berry Martini, Shimmery, Matte View Details
|
|
|
|
SUGAR Cosmetics Contour De Force Eyes And Face Palette | Pigmented, Long- lasting & Smudgeproof | Includes Blush, Bronzer, Highlighter and 6 Eyeshadow shades - 02 Pink Pro | 20.3 gm View Details
|
₹824
|
|
|
Carlton London Creamy Matte Stick Lipsticks Smudge-Proof Gift Set |Enriched with Vitamin E, Castor oil | Long Lasting | Highly Pigmented, Gifts for woman & girl | Upto 8Hrs - 8X1.7g View Details
|
₹971
|
|
|
Carlton London Cosmetic DAZZLUXE Gift Set | For Girlfriend & Wife With Perfume, Lipstick, Eyeliner & Kajal (Pack of 4) View Details
|
₹1,253
|
|
|
Just Herbs Perfect Gifting Glam Makeup Essentials Gift Set with Blush Drops | Kajal | Ultra Matte Lipstick | Strobe Cream | Liquid Lipstick and Nail Paint for Women 200g View Details
|
₹674
|
|
|
Khadi Natural Luxury Spa Kit|Spa-like experience at home|Cleansing and Nourishing Products| Improve skin texture|Suitable for All Skin Types View Details
|
₹609
|
|
|
RAS Luxury Oils 10-piece Glow Essentials Miniature Set | Helps Cleanse, Brighten & Calms Skin | Keeps Skin Nourished & Hydrated | Contains Rice Powder, 24-K Gold, Aloe & Niacinamide, Pack of 10 View Details
|
₹2,269
|
|
|
KAMA AYURVEDA ENERGISING GLOW GIFT SET (Worth Rs. 2270) View Details
|
₹1,500
|
|
|
Guess Dare Floral Fruity Liquid Eau De Toilette - 100 Ml (For Women) View Details
|
₹3,823
|
|
|
Davidoff Women Cool Water Woman Floral Eau De Toilette 100Ml View Details
|
₹4,887
|
|
|
Carolina Herrera Good Girl Oriental Womens Eau De Parfum 30Ml (Liquid) View Details
|
₹5,620
|
|
|
Ferragamo Signorina Eleganza Eau de Parfum - 100 ml (For Women) View Details
|
₹9,135
|
|
|
Hugo Boss Femme Eau De Parfum, 50Ml for Women View Details
|
|
|
|
Calvin Klein Eternity Aromatic Essence for Women 50ml View Details
|
₹4,590
|
|
|
GUESS Seductive Noir Eau De Toilette - 75 ml - For Women View Details
|
|
|
|
CHANEL No 5 Floral Spray For Women, 100Ml View Details
|
₹28,850
|
|
|
Skinn By Titan Nude Long Lasting Everyday Floral Scent Eau De Parfum Spray For Women - 100 Ml Womens Fragrance Premium Fragrance Womens Perfume Gift For Women View Details
|
₹2,795
|
|
|
Ferragamo Signorina Misteriosa Eau de Parfum - 100 ml (For Women) View Details
|
₹8,598
|
|
|
PLIX - THE PLANT FIX Pineapple 5% Lactic Acid Exfoliating Body Wash For All Skin Types, Paraben-Free Shower Gel, For Dry, Rough & Strawberry Skin, 236 Ml View Details
|
₹328
|
|
|
mCaffeine Brightening Body Wash - 300 ml with Fruity Raspberry Fragrance | De-Tans & Deep Cleanses with Vitamin C Rich| 5% Glycerin for Hydrated & Soft Skin | Fragrance Shower Gel for women and men View Details
|
₹339
|
|
|
Forest Essentials After Bath Oil Indian Rose Absolute | Ayurvedic Moisturizing & Nourishing Shower Oil For Body | Purifying, Scented Bath Oil For Women & Men | 130 ml View Details
|
₹1,850
|
|
|
Joy Honey & Almonds Body Oil for Women & Men | Nourishing Body Oil with Vitamin E & Sunscreen for All Skin Types | Daily Use Body Massage Oil After Bath for Moisturizing Dry Skin | Non Sticky - 200ml View Details
|
₹199
|
|
|
Vaseline Moisturizing Gel, Cocoa Butter, 6.8 oz View Details
|
₹749
|
|
|
mCaffeine Exfoliating Coffee Body Scrub Powder Jar for Tan Removal&Soft-Smooth Skin|De-Tan Bathing Scrub With Coconut Oil,Removes Dirt&Dead Skin From Neck,Knees,Elbows&Arms| All Skin Types-100Gm View Details
|
₹359
|
|
|
Dove Exfoliating Body Polish| Body Scrub |Deeply Nourishing Crushed Macadamia and Rice Milk |Moisturises & Brightens Skin | Sulphate Free|298gm View Details
|
₹558
|
|
View More Products