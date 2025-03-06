Menu Explore
Amazon Holi store: Get your skin Holi ready with up to 60% off on skincare, hair care, makeup, and perfumes

By Shweta Pandey
Mar 06, 2025 01:47 PM IST

Pamper your skin for Holi with up to 60% off on skincare, hair care, makeup products, perfumes, and more on Amazon.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ | Clinically Tested in US (In-Vivo) | Lightweight Cream with Multi-Vitamins | No White Cast | Broad Spectrum Niacinamide Sunscreen For Oily Skin, Dry Skin | For Women & Men | 50g (Pack of 1)

₹379

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cetaphil Paraben, Sulphate-Free Gentle Skin Hydrating Face Wash Cleanser with Niacinamide, Vitamin B5 for Dry to Normal, Sensitive Skin - 250 ml

₹685

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RE EQUIL Ceramide & Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser | Moisturizer For Face | Barrier Repair Cream | Long Lasting Hydration | Suitable For Normal To Dry Skin | 100G

₹280

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hyphen All I Need Sunscreen SPF 50 PA ++++ | Lightweight Sun Cream That Moisturizes & Leaves No White Cast | UVA & UVB Sun Protection & Blue Light Protection | Niacinamide, Ceramide Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 for Women and Men | Rich in Anti-Oxidants | Korean Sunscreen for Dry, Oily, All Skin Types | 50ml

₹424

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Plum 2% Niacinamide Moisturizer Cream with Rice Water | Super Light Gel for Oily, Dry & Combination Skin | Oil Free Hydration | Fades Blemishes | Brightening Face Moisturizer for Women & Men | 50g

₹456

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fixderma Shadow Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA+++ Gel Broad Spectrum Sunscreen For UVA & UVB Protection | Sunscreen For Women & Men (40 g (Pack of 1), 50, Sun Protection Factor (SPF))

₹315

amazonLogo
GET THIS

mCaffeine Summer Breeze Perfume Body Lotion| Niacinamide, Cocoa Butter & Shea Butter For Deep Moisturization | Lightweight, Non-Sticky | Aqua-Fresh Beachy Fragrance | Body Lotion For Dry Skin - 300ml

₹373

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Foxtale Nourishing Face Moisturizer with Niacinamide for 24 Hr Hydration, Lightweight & Non-Sticky, For Soft & Glowing Skin, Men & Women, All Skin Types, 50 ml

₹199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

De Fabulous Reviver Hair Repair Shampoo & Conditioner 250ml (Combo Of 2) | Sulphate-Free pH Balanced | All Hair Types

₹2,678

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LOreal Paris Hair Mask, For Damaged and Weak Hair, With Pro-Keratin + Ceramide, Total Repair 5, 200ml

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Soulflower Rosemary Essential Oil for Hair Growth, Hair Fall Control and Nourishment, Skin Care | Clinically Tested & Ecocert Certified Organic 100% Pure, Natural, Undiluted | 15ml

₹396

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MATRIX Opti.Care Smooth Straight Professional Shampoo & Conditioner combo for Frizzy, Unmanageable Hair | 96Hr Frizz Control* | Used by 1 Lakh Hairstylists* | with Shea Butter

₹635

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LOREAL PROFESSIONNEL PARIS Xtenso Care Sulfate-Free* Shampoo 250Ml And Hair Masque 200Ml Combo For All Hair Types (Pack Of 2)

₹1,958

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Minimalist Bond Repair Shampoo For Damaged, Dry & Frizzy Hair, Maleic Bond Repair Complex 3.5% With Patented Technology, Sulphate & Paraben Free Shampoo For Women & Men, 250 Ml (Pack Of 1)

₹569

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Arata Curl Styling Combo (Mini) - Curl Cream (50ml) + Gel (50ml) For Dry, Frizzy, Wavy, Curly Hair | Reduces Frizz | Moisturises, Hydrates & Defines Curls | Natural Hold | No Sulphate,Paraben,Silicone

₹309

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Minimalist Anti-Dandruff Hair Serum for Scalp | Pre Shampoo Treatment with CPH Complex & Oligopeptide 0.8% | With Elestab Advanced Anti Dandruff Molecule | For Women & Men | 50ml

₹474

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Biolage Professional Smoothproof Anti-Frizz Shampoo, Conditioner & Hair Serum, Up to 72HR Frizz Control, 3 Step Combo for Dry and Frizzy Hair, Vegan & Cruelty-Free, 200ml + 98g + 100ml

₹684

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Maybelline New York Eyeshadow Palette, 6 Highly Blendable Shades, Sheer Finish, City Mini Palette, Westside Roses, 6.4g

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LAKMÉ Absolute Spotlight Eye Shadow Palette, Berry Martini, 12 G - Berry Martini, Shimmery, Matte

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SUGAR Cosmetics Contour De Force Eyes And Face Palette | Pigmented, Long- lasting & Smudgeproof | Includes Blush, Bronzer, Highlighter and 6 Eyeshadow shades - 02 Pink Pro | 20.3 gm

₹824

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carlton London Creamy Matte Stick Lipsticks Smudge-Proof Gift Set |Enriched with Vitamin E, Castor oil | Long Lasting | Highly Pigmented, Gifts for woman & girl | Upto 8Hrs - 8X1.7g

₹971

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carlton London Cosmetic DAZZLUXE Gift Set | For Girlfriend & Wife With Perfume, Lipstick, Eyeliner & Kajal (Pack of 4)

₹1,253

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Just Herbs Perfect Gifting Glam Makeup Essentials Gift Set with Blush Drops | Kajal | Ultra Matte Lipstick | Strobe Cream | Liquid Lipstick and Nail Paint for Women 200g

₹674

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Khadi Natural Luxury Spa Kit|Spa-like experience at home|Cleansing and Nourishing Products| Improve skin texture|Suitable for All Skin Types

₹609

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RAS Luxury Oils 10-piece Glow Essentials Miniature Set | Helps Cleanse, Brighten & Calms Skin | Keeps Skin Nourished & Hydrated | Contains Rice Powder, 24-K Gold, Aloe & Niacinamide, Pack of 10

₹2,269

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KAMA AYURVEDA ENERGISING GLOW GIFT SET (Worth Rs. 2270)

₹1,500

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Guess Dare Floral Fruity Liquid Eau De Toilette - 100 Ml (For Women)

₹3,823

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Davidoff Women Cool Water Woman Floral Eau De Toilette 100Ml

₹4,887

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carolina Herrera Good Girl Oriental Womens Eau De Parfum 30Ml (Liquid)

₹5,620

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ferragamo Signorina Eleganza Eau de Parfum - 100 ml (For Women)

₹9,135

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hugo Boss Femme Eau De Parfum, 50Ml for Women

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Calvin Klein Eternity Aromatic Essence for Women 50ml

₹4,590

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GUESS Seductive Noir Eau De Toilette - 75 ml - For Women

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CHANEL No 5 Floral Spray For Women, 100Ml

₹28,850

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skinn By Titan Nude Long Lasting Everyday Floral Scent Eau De Parfum Spray For Women - 100 Ml Womens Fragrance Premium Fragrance Womens Perfume Gift For Women

₹2,795

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ferragamo Signorina Misteriosa Eau de Parfum - 100 ml (For Women)

₹8,598

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PLIX - THE PLANT FIX Pineapple 5% Lactic Acid Exfoliating Body Wash For All Skin Types, Paraben-Free Shower Gel, For Dry, Rough & Strawberry Skin, 236 Ml

₹328

amazonLogo
GET THIS

mCaffeine Brightening Body Wash - 300 ml with Fruity Raspberry Fragrance | De-Tans & Deep Cleanses with Vitamin C Rich| 5% Glycerin for Hydrated & Soft Skin | Fragrance Shower Gel for women and men

₹339

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Forest Essentials After Bath Oil Indian Rose Absolute | Ayurvedic Moisturizing & Nourishing Shower Oil For Body | Purifying, Scented Bath Oil For Women & Men | 130 ml

₹1,850

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Joy Honey & Almonds Body Oil for Women & Men | Nourishing Body Oil with Vitamin E & Sunscreen for All Skin Types | Daily Use Body Massage Oil After Bath for Moisturizing Dry Skin | Non Sticky - 200ml

₹199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Vaseline Moisturizing Gel, Cocoa Butter, 6.8 oz

₹749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

mCaffeine Exfoliating Coffee Body Scrub Powder Jar for Tan Removal&Soft-Smooth Skin|De-Tan Bathing Scrub With Coconut Oil,Removes Dirt&Dead Skin From Neck,Knees,Elbows&Arms| All Skin Types-100Gm

₹359

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dove Exfoliating Body Polish| Body Scrub |Deeply Nourishing Crushed Macadamia and Rice Milk |Moisturises & Brightens Skin | Sulphate Free|298gm

₹558

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Holi is almost here, and we know you cannot keep calm. After all, we understand the excitement of celebrating the festival of colours with your best friends and relatives would be at par. However, as we immerse ourselves in the cheerfulness and merriness of Holi, it's equally crucial to understand that those vivid and lively hues that bring joy to the festival also brings undesirable harm to our skin and hair. From dryness and rashes to skin breakouts and irritation, the Holi colours can cause a great deal of damage to your skin.

Amazon Holi store: Get up tp 60% off
Amazon Holi store: Get up tp 60% off

Which is why, before gearing up for the festival, it is important to ensure that our skin is well protected and nourished. Keeping this is mind, Amazon is offering up to 60% off on its wide range of skincare, hair care, and makeup products. So, you can take a cue from the wide range of beauty products available on sale and prepare your skin and hair for the vivacious Holi bash.

 

Skincare: Glow beyond colours

Your skin bears the most brunt of the vibrant Holi colours and hence, taking good care of your skin before and after the festival is quintessential, without any second thought. From skin rashes to skin irritation and breakouts, your skin goes through a lot. 

So as the vibrant hues of Holi paint your world, let your skin radiate with a glow that lasts beyond the festival. Hydrate, protect, and replenish your skin with nourishing lotions, moisturisers, face serums, that shields against the colours and sun exposure, ensuring your post-Holi glow is as luminous as the festive spirit itself.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Hair care: Colour proof your tresses

 

Holi brings joy, laughter, and a splash of colours, but not at the cost of your hair! So, you need to protect your hair from the harmful Holi colours as after your skin, your hair gets affected the most. Fortify your locks with pre-play protection and post-festivity care, restoring strength, shine, and hydration. Let your hair dance in the wind, free from colour damage and full of life.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Makeup: Get festival ready radiance

Yeah, though there is certainly no point in applying makeup while you play with colours, but then, our love for makeup is beyond thoughts. So, drench yourself in the magic of Holi without worrying about smudged makeup. From waterproof formulas to bright pigments that match the festival’s vibrancy, let your beauty shine through colours. Let your beauty shine through colours and chaos with a flawless, long-lasting festive look.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Perfumes: A whiff of celebration

Let your body too speaks about the festivity. After all, Holi isn’t just about colours, it’s a celebration of scents, memories, and joy. So, time to infuse your aura with perfumes that capture the spirit of spring. From the floral, fruity, and fresh, to woody scents, leaving behind a trail of festive bliss wherever you go.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Bath and body: Clean, clear body and soul

Playing Holi is all fun and joyful, what comes after is the pain of cleaning up yourself! After a day drenched in colours, indulge in a refreshing bath ritual that cleanses, soothes, and revives. With the lush foaming body washes, aromatic oils, and nourishing body butters, ensure that every splash of water feels like a rejuvenating embrace.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

FAQ for Holi skincare and hair care

  • How should I prepare my skin before playing Holi?

    Apply a generous amount of coconut oil, almond oil, or olive oil on your face and body. This creates a protective barrier, preventing colours from seeping into your skin. Use a good sunscreen to protect against sun damage.

  • How can I protect my hair from Holi colours?

    Massage your scalp and hair with coconut or mustard oil before stepping out. This helps prevent dryness and makes it easier to wash off the colors later. You can also tie your hair in a bun or braid and wear a scarf or cap for extra protection.

  • How can I protect my eyes from Holi colours?

    Avoid wearing contact lenses and use sunglasses to shield your eyes. If color enters your eyes, rinse with clean, cold water immediately and avoid rubbing.

  • Are organic colours safer for the skin?

    Yes! Organic or herbal colors made from flowers, turmeric, and natural ingredients are much gentler on the skin and hair compared to synthetic ones that may contain harmful chemicals.

  • How can I wash Holi colours out of my hair?

    Rinse your hair with cold water first, then use a mild sulfate-free shampoo. Follow up with a deep conditioner or apply a hair mask (like curd and honey) to restore moisture.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

