Holi style guide for men and women: Chaandbaalis, red dupattas, colourful stoles and more to sparkle & shine

Holi is the perfect time to blend fashion with fun! For women, chaandbaalis and colourful jhumkas add sparkle, while a red dupatta or bright stole enhances a simple white outfit. Men can try colourful stoles, breezy kurtas, or embroidered jackets to turn heads at Holi parties. Accessories like bangles and sunglasses add extra flair. Add festive flair with chaandbaalis, red dupattas, and vibrant stoles, perfect style picks for a stunning Holi celebration look!

Dancing in colours or enjoying festive treats feels even better when you're dressed for the occasion. These simple style choices bring festive vibes and ensure you look amazing in every photo. Embrace vibrant fashion, play with colours, and let your style shine this Holi season!

Top ways to accessorise your holi outfits for women

Chandbaalis to pair with white kurtis for women

Add a festive touch to your Holi outfit with sparkling chandbaalis! Perfect with white kurtis, these earrings bring instant glamour. Dancing in colours feels even more special when your accessories shine as brightly as your smile. Celebrate Holi with effortless style, blending tradition and fun in every detail.

Sunglasses to style during Holi for women

Stay stylish and protect your eyes with trendy sunglasses this Holi! Pair them with vibrant outfits or classic white kurtis for a cool, festive look. Splash around, play with colours, and enjoy the festivities without worrying about the sun, your Holi outfit just got a chic upgrade!

Colourful juti shoes to pair with Holi outfits for women

Step into Holi with colourful juti shoes that bring life to your outfit! Perfect for adding flair to white kurtis or bright skirts, these shoes keep you comfortable while looking festive. Dance through the celebrations in style, blending vibrant fashion with the joy of playing with colours all day!

Top ways to accessorise your holi outfits for men

Colourful stoles to style Holi outfits for men

Add a pop of colour to your Holi outfit with a vibrant stole! Drape it over a white kurta for an easy, festive look that’s perfect for parties and pooja ceremonies. The splash of colour makes your style stand out, keeping you photo-ready through every playful Holi moment.

Sunglasses to style during Holi for men

Complete your Holi outfit with stylish sunglasses that add charm and protect your eyes. Pair them with kurtas or casual tees for a laid-back festive vibe. Perfect for outdoor celebrations, they keep you looking sharp while you throw colours, laugh with friends, and soak up the Holi spirit!

Colourful vest jackets to pair with white kurtas for men

Level up your Holi outfit with a colourful vest jacket! Perfect over a white kurta, these jackets add instant festive flair. Enjoy the celebrations looking polished and playful. Get ready for photos, dancing, and endless fun as vest jackets are an easy way to add personality to your Holi style!

Holi Must-Have Accessories: FAQs 1. What accessories are perfect for Holi outfits? Chandbaalis, colorful stoles, vest jackets, sunglasses, and vibrant juti shoes add festive flair to any Holi outfit, balancing style with comfort for all-day celebrations.

2. How do sunglasses help during Holi? Sunglasses protect your eyes from colours and sunlight while adding a stylish touch. They’re a practical, fun accessory for outdoor Holi parties and playtime.

3. Can I wear traditional jewelry for Holi? Yes! Lightweight pieces like chandbaalis or jhumkas add sparkle to your look without getting in the way of festivities. They’re perfect with white kurtis or vibrant outfits.

4. What footwear is best for Holi celebrations? Colourful juti shoes or comfy sandals work great. They add style to your outfit while keeping your feet safe and comfortable as you run, dance, and play!

