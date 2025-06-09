Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta light up the dance floor in elegant ethnic ensembles at friend’s baraat: Watch

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta turned heads at a friend's wedding, and their pictures and videos from the festivities are taking rounds on social media. In a recent video, the couple can be seen joyfully joining the baraat and dancing with energy. Dressed in stunning ethnic ensembles, they serve fashion goals that are bound to make the style police sit up and take notes. (Also read: Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani shine in ethnic wear at friend's wedding; internet is obsessed with the way he ‘adores her’ ) Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta dazzle at wedding in stunning traditional attire. (Instagram/@ambani_update)

Shloka Mehta rocks vibrant orange saree

Shloka wore an elegant bright orange silk saree adorned with golden borders and intricate embellishments, adding a regal touch to her look. She draped it gracefully, with the pallu neatly pinned over her shoulder. To add a striking contrast, she chose a dark green 3/4-sleeve blouse instead of a matching orange one. The blouse featured delicate golden detailing along the borders, perfectly complementing the saree's richness.

She accessorised her look with multiple layered silver necklaces studded with green emeralds, stacked bangles adorning her wrist, and matching statement earrings. Her makeup was flawless, featuring shimmery eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, softly blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a nude lipstick shade. With her luscious tresses tied into a neat bun adorned with fresh flowers, she looked absolutely stunning.

What Akash Ambani wore

On the other hand, Akash wore a beige bandh gala kurta paired with straight-fit pants, layered effortlessly with a heavily embroidered jacket. With his perfectly groomed beard and neatly gelled hair, he looked truly dapper.

About Ambanis

The Ambani family, headed by Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, stands as one of India's most powerful and affluent business dynasties. They have three children: Akash, married to Shloka Mehta; Isha, married to Anand Piramal; and Anant, who is engaged to Radhika Merchant. All three are actively contributing to the growth and continuation of the family's business empire.