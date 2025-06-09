Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani shine in ethnic wear at friend's wedding; internet is obsessed with the way he ‘adores her’

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani attended their friend's wedding festivities recently. A video from the celebration shows Shloka and Akash having a blast as the badi bahu of the Ambani family sings with the guests cheering for her and her husband adoring her. Let's decode what the couple wore to the festivities. Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani attend a friend's wedding.

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta and kids seek blessings at Dwarkadhish; her simple suit steals the show

What Shloka Mehta wore to her friend's wedding

Shloka Mehta wore an indigo blue ensemble to her and Akash Ambani's friend's wedding. It comes decked in intricate gold brocade embroidery, making it a perfect choice for celebrations. The ensemble features an embroidered jacket worn over an anarkali gown.

Her anarkali dress features a V neckline, a sleeveless design, a cinched detail under the bust, a pleated silhouette, and an A-line fitting. Meanwhile, the jacket has a sleeveless design, an open front, a cropped hem length, and a relaxed fit.

She accessorised the ensemble with a delicate gold and diamond necklace, matching earrings, stacked diamond kadhas, beaded bracelets, and cocktail rings. With her tresses left loose in a side-parted hairdo and styled with soft, blowout curls and pinned to one side, she chose feathered brows, glossy pink lips, flushed cheeks, and glowing highlighter for the glam.

What did Akash Ambani wear

Meanwhile, Akash complemented his wife in a matching indigo blue ensemble. He wore a kurta with a split bandhgala collar, a half-sleeves bandhagala jacket adorned with shimmering sequin embellishments, and matching pants.

How did the internet react

The internet loved Akash and Shloka's clip from their friend's wedding function. They especially loved how Akash adored Shloka in the clip and showered her with his undivided attention.

One user wrote, “Lovebirds.” Another commented, “Aakash loves his wife even after so many years. God bless them both.” A comment said, “My favourite couple.” Another said, “Beautiful.”