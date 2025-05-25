Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta and kids seek blessings at Dwarkadhish; her simple suit steals the show

Mukesh Ambani with Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and their kids, Prithvi and Veda, visited the Dwarkadhish Temple recently to seek blessings. Videos of the family visiting the temple were posted on social media by fan pages. Mukesh Ambani visited the Dwarkadhish Temple with Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and their kids.

The Ambani family visits the Dwarkadhish Temple

The videos show Mukesh Ambani holding his grandson Prithvi's hands as they enter the Dwarkadhish Temple. The Dwarkadhish temple is a Hindu temple dedicated to the worship of Lord Krishna, who is worshipped in the temple by the name Dwarkadhish, or 'King of Dwarka'. Meanwhile, Shloka can be seen carrying Veda in her arms. The family was also seen greeting the priests at the temple and exiting while holding prasad in their hands.

What did Shloka Mehta wear to the temple visit?

Shloka Mehta opted for a simple cotton suit during her visit to the sacred Dwarkadhish temple. She wore a light green suit adorned with multi-coloured floral block patterns. The kurta features quarter-length sleeves, an embroidered bodice, side slits, and a relaxed fitting. As for the flared sharara pants, they have floral embroidery on the hem.

She draped a matching dupatta - embroidered with colourful floral thread work, tassels on the trims, and a scalloped border - on her shoulders to complete the outfit. With her hair tied in a half-up hairdo, she chose a no-makeup look, feathered brows, and glossy nude lips for the glam.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani wore a white kurta pyjama set with a maroon bandhgala jacket to the temple. As for his son, Akash, he wore a simple traditional look - a simple grey silk bandhgala kurta, white pants, and a red brocade embroidered dupatta. As for Akash and Shloka's kids, Prithvi wore a printed kurta and pants set, and Veda looked adorable in a green printed anarkali and sharara set.

Who are Prithvi and Veda Ambani?

Prithvi Ambani is the eldest grandchild of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son, Akash Ambani and his wife, Shloka Mehta. Meanwhile, Veda is their youngest daughter.