Even Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani play pickleball with friends: Is this sport actually good for you? 4 things to know

Pickleball is everywhere. This amalgam of tennis, table tennis and badminton has been embraced by everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio and Aamir Khan to, most recently, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. It appears Akash Ambani, the eldest son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, and his wife Shloka Mehta are also fans of pickleball. Also read | Shloka Mehta’s fiery Padel match: Ambani bahu puts her game face on as she plays with Akash, friends Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani were seen playing pickleball with their friends in Mumbai. (File Photo and Pexels)

What is pickleball?

A video of Akash and Shloka playing pickleball with their friends has surfaced online. Pickleball is a simple to learn fast-paced racquet sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. It's played on a court with a low net, and players use paddles made of lightweight materials to hit a plastic ball.

What are the health benefits of pickleball?

Pickleball is also an excellent sport for people of all ages, offering a fun and engaging way to improve physical and mental health. According to a November 1, 2023 report on Clevelandclinic.org, it’s a great sport for beginners who want to get more exercise.

But to get the most out of pickleball and minimise the risk of injury, warm up before playing, use proper form and technique, wear suitable shoes designed for side-to-side movement, stay hydrated and start slowly and gradually increase playtime.

Per Clevelandclinic.org, these are the physical and mental health benefits for those who play pickleball regularly:

1. Improves heart health

“When you play pickleball, your heart rate and breathing rate are up and you’re burning calories. That translates to better heart health, lung health and weight management," physical therapist Jim Edwards told Clevelandclinic.org.

2. Enhances muscle and bone strength

Sports like pickleball stress your muscles and bones, and your body responds by making them stronger. Routine pickleball play can help you improve muscle strength, prevent osteoporosis, a disease that weakens your bones and can lead to fractures.

3. Increases balance and coordination

Good balance reduces your risk of falls, a serious health threat to older adults. Exercises like pickleball are one of the best ways to improve your balance. “These movements sharpen the connections between your body, brain and eyes. Over time, you develop better balance and coordination," Jim Edwards said.

4. Boosts brain health

Jim Edwards said, “The social aspect of the game is also important. People interact with each other, enhancing their quality of life.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.