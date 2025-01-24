The Growth of Pickleball in India: A Spotlight on the Global Sports Pickleball League

What is Pickleball? A Game for All Ages Pickleball is a sport that perfectly balances simplicity and fun. Played on a badminton-sized court with a modified tennis net, it uses paddles and a perforated plastic ball. What sets it apart are its unique rules: Jahnvi Kapoor brings her dynamic leadership to the Mumbai Chhatrapati Warriors

Double-Bounce Rule : Each side must let the ball bounce once after the serve before volleying.

: Each side must let the ball bounce once after the serve before volleying. The Kitchen: A seven-foot non-volley zone near the net, adding strategy to the game.

Its easy-to-learn nature and adaptability make it ideal for players of all ages and fitness levels.

A Throwback to Pickleball’s Origins

Born in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, Washington, pickleball was the brainchild of Joel Pritchard, Barney McCallum, and Bill Bell. Legend has it that the sport was named after Pritchard's dog, Pickles, who often chased stray balls.

Driving the Ahmedabad Olympians to Glory: Aditya Gandhi

Why Pickleball is a Game-Changer

Pickleball isn’t just a sport; it’s a lifestyle. Here’s why it’s winning hearts across India:

Low-Impact Exercise : Ideal for those seeking a workout that’s easy on the joints.

: Ideal for those seeking a workout that’s easy on the joints. Social Sport : Encourages camaraderie and community spirit.

: Encourages camaraderie and community spirit. Fitness Booster : Enhances cardiovascular health, agility, and hand-eye coordination.

: Enhances cardiovascular health, agility, and hand-eye coordination. Beginner-Friendly: Its simple rules make it accessible to everyone.

Pickleball Fever in India: A Growing Craze

Pickleball’s rise in India is nothing short of phenomenal. With more facilities sprouting across cities and an ever-growing community of enthusiasts, it’s clear that this sport is here to stay.

The Global Sports Pickleball League: A Milestone for Indian Sports

The newly launched Global Sports Pickleball League aims to catapult pickleball to the national stage. Featuring 10 teams from major cities, the league’s objectives include:

Promoting pickleball as a mainstream sport.

Nurturing talent and fostering competitive play.

Building a vibrant community around the sport.

The highly anticipated Indian Open 2025, from 3rd to 9th February, promises to showcase top-tier pickleball action.

Meet the Visionaries: Team Owners Speak

Mumbai Chatrapati Warriors: Janhvi Kapoor

"Pickleball is more than just a game; it’s a movement that brings people together. I’m excited to lead the Mumbai Chatrapati Warriors and contribute to the sport’s growth in India."

About Janhvi Kapoor: Janhvi Kapoor is a celebrated Bollywood actress known for her versatile performances and strong connection with young audiences. Her passion for health and fitness makes her the perfect ambassador for a sport like pickleball.

Delhi Snipers: Krysh Bajaj

"It’s not just a game; it’s a way of life that builds community and fosters wellness."

About Krysh Bajaj: Krysh Bajaj is a renowned restaurateur and entrepreneur who has made a mark in India’s luxury dining scene. His keen business acumen and dedication to promoting wellness perfectly align with the values of pickleball.

Driving the Ahmedabad Olympians to Glory: Anmol Patel

Ahmedabad Olympians: Anmol Patel & Aditya Gandhi

"Pickleball encourages athleticism and engagement. We’re thrilled to be part of its future in India," says Patel.

"Our goal is to build a team that combines excellence with strategic growth," adds Gandhi.

About Anmol Patel & Aditya Gandhi: Anmol Patel is an accomplished sports enthusiast with a history of promoting emerging sports. Aditya Gandhi is a strategic thinker with expertise in talent development and sports management, making them a dynamic duo for the Ahmedabad Olympians.

Entrepreneur and artist Amrita Deora brings her passion and creativity to the Bangalore Blazers

Bangalore Blazers: Amrita Deora

"Pickleball is the perfect combination of athleticism and creativity. It’s an inclusive and dynamic sport, and I’m excited to be part of this vibrant community."

About Amrita Deora: Amrita Deora is an entrepreneur and artist with a passion for promoting innovative and inclusive initiatives. Her leadership is set to bring creativity and energy to the Bangalore Blazers.

Hyderabad Vikings: Akshay Reddy

"Pickleball aligns perfectly with our mission of diversification and exploration. It’s a sport that allows us to shape the future of Indian sports."

About Akshay Reddy: Akshay Reddy is a successful businessman and philanthropist with a strong focus on innovation and community development. His leadership ensures a bright future for the Hyderabad Vikings.

Kolkata Kings: The Vora Family

"Pickleball fosters connectivity and health. We’re proud to be part of its rapid growth," says Varun Vora on behalf of the family (Varun Vora, Dhruv Mehta, Rohan Khemka, and Shivaan Ghia).

About The Vora Family: The Vora Family, led by Varun Vora, has deep roots in entrepreneurship and community building. Their shared vision of fostering health and connectivity is at the heart of their ownership of the Kolkata Kings.

Jaipur Jawans: Luv Ranjan & Anubhav Singh Bassi

"Pickleball is a game-changer, and we’re excited to bring our flair to the sport," says Ranjan.

About Luv Ranjan & Anubhav Singh Bassi: Luv Ranjan is a celebrated filmmaker known for his impactful storytelling, and Anubhav Singh Bassi is a popular stand-up comedian with a massive fan following. Their unique backgrounds bring creativity and fun to the Jaipur Jawans.

Chennai Cool Cats: Anshuman Ruia

"Pickleball represents a shift toward sustainable sports, and we’re committed to leading this change."

About Anshuman Ruia: Anshuman Ruia is an industrialist with a focus on sustainability and innovation. His leadership of the Chennai Cool Cats highlights his commitment to progressive and eco-friendly initiatives.

Goa Gladiators: Atul Rawat, Rajesh Advani, Sachin Bhansali, and Samrat Zaveri

"We’re passionate about enhancing the accessibility of pickleball and building a thriving community around it," says Rawat on behalf of the group.

About the Goa Gladiators Owners: This diverse group of entrepreneurs—Atul Rawat, Rajesh Advani, Sachin Bhansali, and Samrat Zaveri—brings a wealth of experience in business, strategy, and community engagement. Together, they aim to make pickleball a beloved sport in India.

Nashik Ninjas’s

"Pickleball is not just a sport; it’s an opportunity to connect, grow, and inspire a new generation of athletes." says Karishma Thakker

About the Nashik Ninja’s Owners:

Karishma Thakkar, leader of the renowned Thakkers Group, brings her entrepreneurial prowess and passion for sports to the Nashik Ninjas in the Indian Open League 2025!

Discover how Karishma is building a legacy in pickleball, fostering community engagement, and promoting excellence on and off the court.

About Global Sports

Global Sports, the driving force behind the Global Sports Pickleball League, aims to make pickleball a household name in India. Through grassroots initiatives and strategic partnerships, they’re building a robust platform for the sport’s development.

The league represents a bold step forward, and with its focus on professional competition, talent development, and community building, pickleball in India is poised for an exciting future. Learn more about the Global Sports Pickleball League at https://www.hindustantimes.com/topic/pickleball/news

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of HT.