Shloka Mehta’s fiery Padel match: Ambani bahu puts her game face on as she plays with Akash, friends

A viral video of Shloka Mehta has delighted fans as it features her sporty side. In the video, the Ambani bahu is seen enjoying a Padel match with her husband, Akash Ambani and their friends. Shloka Ambani's sporty side has wowed social media users. (Screengrab (Instagram))

Clad in comfortable athleisure and surrounded by a relaxed vibe, the duo’s game has sparked chatter among fans. While Akash is seen wearing a green T-shirt and blue shorts, Shloka is wrapped in black. It is a moment that shows her fiery sporty side that has left the internet amazed.

Take a look at the video:

Eldest son of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, and philanthropist Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, tied the knot with Shloka Mehta, daughter of Russell Mehta, who heads Rosy Blue Diamonds, formerly known as B. Arunkumar & Co and jewellery designer Mona Mehta, in 2019.

The couple has been acquainted since they were young, and before their wedding in 2019, they got engaged in a private ceremony in 2018. Their fairytale wedding was held at the World Centre in BKC, Mumbai.

Just like the weddings of his siblings, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani’s big day was a star-studded affair attended by some of the biggest names in India. Bollywood stars, cricket personalities, and foreign guests also attended the ceremony.

Akash Ambani is the Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL), a position he has held since 2022. Shloka Ambani is associated with philanthropic work. The couple is proud parents to two children, Prithvi and Veda.

Shloka's humble gesture:

A month ago, a video of Shloka Ambani won hearts on social media. It showed her humble gesture while visiting the Babulnath Temple with Akash Ambani.