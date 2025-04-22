Menu Explore
Watch: Badi bahu Shloka Mehta’s humble gesture while visiting temple with Akash Ambani wins hearts

ByHT Trending Desk
Apr 22, 2025 06:34 AM IST

Shloka Mehta was seen in traditional attire while visiting a temple with her husband, Akash Ambani, amid tight security.

A video of Shloka Mehta has surfaced on the internet, and it is winning people’s hearts. Though a few seconds long, the footage captures the Ambani bahu’s humble gesture towards a temple goer.

This picture of Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani was captured during the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. (File Photo)
This picture of Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani was captured during the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. (File Photo)

“Under divine watch and high security, Akash Ambani visits Babulnath Temple,” Viral Bhayani posted this caption and a video of the Ambani couple.

Also Read: Badi bahu Shloka Mehta snaps Mukesh Ambani’s pic with fan in Mumbai. Watch

In the clip, Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani are spotted climbing down a flight of stairs in the temple. While descending, Shloka, decked in traditional attire, looks at a man standing by the stairs and folds her hands to greet him. Akash, on the other hand, shakes the man’s extended hand.

Take a look at the video:

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani's video prompted people to fill the comments section with heart emoticons. A few further remarked on Ambani Bahu’s humble gesture.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s story:

Akash Ambani, the eldest son of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani and philanthropist Nita Ambani, married Shloka Mehta, the daughter of Russell Mehta, who heads Rosy Blue Diamonds, formerly known as B. Arunkumar & Co and jewellery designer Mona Mehta, in a grand ceremony in 2019.

Also Read: Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta react as paps say ‘favourite couple’ while attending Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani’s wedding

Akash and Shloka, who have known each other since they were young, reportedly got engaged in 2018 in a private ceremony. They married in a fairytale wedding at the Jio World Centre in BKC, Mumbai, where everything from pillar to post was covered in vibrant flowers.

The wedding ceremony was a star-studded affair attended by some of the biggest names in India. In addition to Bollywood stars and cricket personalities, the wedding also had foreign guests, including former British PM Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair and Google CEO Sundar Pichai and his wife Anjali Pichai. At that time, pictures from this “grand Indian wedding” went crazy viral on social media.

The couple are proud parents to two kids, Prithvi and Veda.

