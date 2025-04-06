Badi bahu Shloka Mehta snaps Mukesh Ambani’s pic with fan in Mumbai. Watch

Shloka Mehta turned photographer for father-in-law Mukesh Ambani at an awards function in Mumbai last night. The elder Ambani bahu had accompanied Mukesh Ambani to the Express Awards ceremony, where she took a photograph of the Reliance Industries chairman with a fan. An older photo of Mukesh Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja temple.

Shloka Mehta is married to Akash Ambani, the elder son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. Akash Ambani’s twin, Isha Ambani Piramal, was presented with an award at the Express Awards for Women Entrepreneurs ceremony last night.

A sweet video circulating online shows Mukesh Ambani and Shloka Mehta at the awards ceremony venue, where a fan apparently asked the industrialist for a photograph. He obliged.

The video shows Shloka Mehta taking the fan’s smartphone to snap a picture of her posing with Mukesh Ambani. She smiled warmly before handing the phone back to the unnamed fan.

Shloka Mehta was seen dressed in a regal black ensemble for the awards ceremony. Her black suit featured gold embroidery and an embroidered dupatta. She accessorised her look with oversized diamond stud earrings and wore her hair in soft waves.

Isha Ambani opted for an indo-western fit, featuring a green dress and an embellished full-length jacket. She also wore green pump heels and emerald jewellery. Mukesh Ambani kept things casual in a short-sleeved white shirt and black trousers.

About the Ambani family

Mukesh Ambani is the chairperson of Reliance Industries and India’s richest person, with an estimated net worth of $91 billion (real time) according to Forbes. He is married to Nita Ambani, and the couple has three children - Akash and Isha (who are twins), and their younger son Anant Ambani.

Akash Ambani serves as the Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL), while Isha Ambani holds the position of Executive Director at Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL). Anant Ambani is actively involved in driving the expansion of RIL's energy and materials businesses, with a particular focus on renewable and green energy sectors.