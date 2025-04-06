Nita Ambani gets emotional as Anant Ambani completes padyatra to Dwarkadhish Temple: 'I only pray to give strength'

Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, ahead of his 30th birthday, completed a 140-kilometre padyatra (foot march) from his ancestral town, Jamnagar, to the Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat. The journey, which began on March 29, concluded on Sunday, April 6. Anant Ambani was later joined at the temple by his mother Nita Ambani and wife, Radhika Merchant. (ANI)

Also read: Anant Ambani’s 140 Km Walk to Dwarka: Defying Health Struggles with Faith and Determination

His mother, Nita Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, got emotional as she expressed her pride in his achievement. "As a mother, it's a very proud feeling to see my youngest son Anant complete this padyatra to this divine place of Dwarkadhish... For the last 10 days, all the youngsters who have joined Anant's padyatra have been spreading our culture. I only pray to Dwarkadhish to give strength to Anant..." she told ANI.

Take a look at the video:

Anant Ambani was later joined at the temple by his mother and wife, Radhika Merchant, who also acknowledged the support of those who participated in the march. "Today, it's Anant's 30th birthday. It was his wish that he would do this padyatra after our wedding... We feel proud that we are celebrating his birthday here today. I thank all those who blessed him for his padyatra to be successful..." she stated.

Also read: Anant Ambani cradles ‘Bal Kanha’ during padayatra, heartwarming video wins hearts online

Expressing gratitude for those who accompanied him, Anant Ambani said, “See, it's my own spiritual journey. I started this by taking the name of God and will end it by taking his name. I want to thank the Lord Dwarkadhish. I am grateful for the people who joined me on my spiritual journey.”

Reflecting on his journey, Anant Ambani recalled discussing his spiritual walk with his father, Mukesh Ambani, and how he received encouragement from him. "When I told my father [Mukesh Ambani] that I wanted to do the walk, he gave me a lot of power, and I want to express my gratitude to him," he told ANI.

Anant Ambani plays a key role in Reliance Industries, serving as a director on the boards of Jio Platforms Limited, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, Reliance New Energy Limited, and Reliance New Solar Energy Limited.