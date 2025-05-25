Alia Bhatt's best Cannes 2025 look wasn't even for the red carpet; it was this vibrant Gucci outfit: Pics

Alia Bhatt's Cannes debut is the talk of the town. The actor walked the 78th Festival de Cannes red carpet twice - the first time she wore a custom Schiaparelli gown, and for the second, she chose a custom Swarovski-embellished Gucci ensemble. However, her best Cannes 2025 look wasn't even for the red carpet. Let's take a look. Alia Bhatt embraces the French Riviera vibes in a Gucci look.

'She's a Gucci girl'

One of Alia Bhatt's best looks at Cannes was a head-to-toe, three-piece Gucci ensemble in a vibrant yellow shade. The actor embraced summer in French Riviera vibes in the ensemble. Rhea Kapoor, who styled Alia's looks for Cannes, shared pictures of her on Instagram with the caption, “She’s a @gucci girl. In Cannes for @lorealparis. @aliaabhatt in head-to-toe custom Gucci for Press.”

Let's decode the ensemble:

Alia Bhatt's best Cannes look

The vibrant canary yellow Gucci ensemble features a bustier blouse with spaghetti straps, a sweetheart neckline, a cropped midriff-baring hem, and a body-hugging fit. She layered the top with a matching yellow blazer featuring a collared neckline with logo embroidery, an open front, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, and a super-cropped hem.

She completed the ensemble with a matching skirt and a head scarf. While the pencil skirt has a figure-skimming silhouette, a high waistline, and a calf-length hem, the scarf features a vibrant floral pattern.

Alia accessorised the ensemble with white Gucci kitten heels, a mini handbag, sunglasses, cocktail rings, and yellow diamond earrings from Chopard. With her hair perfectly secured inside the scarf and a single, curled strand sculpting her face, Alia chose a bold red lip shade, flushed cheeks, feathered brows, glowing highlighter, and mascara-adorned lashes for the glam.

Meanwhile, Alia attended the premiere of The Mastermind on Friday. On Saturday, Alia walked the red carpet for the closing ceremony.