Alia Bhatt's hairstylist lost all his bags and hair kits before her Cannes debut, borrowed ‘stuff’ from others

Did you love Alia Bhatt's debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival? Apart from the breathtaking Schiaparelli ensemble, Alia's neat, twisted bun was one of the head-turning additions to her red carpet look. Celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur is the person behind the hairdo and he created the masterpiece after facing many problems. Amit Thakur revealed he lost his hair kit before Alia bhatt's Cannes debut.

‘Lost all my bags and hair kit…’

On May 24, Amit took to Instagram to share the ordeal he faced before Alia Bhatt's debut. He wrote, “From an 8 hour delayed flight to @klm @airfrance losing all my bags and hair kit, we made it to @festivaldecannes.” He also revealed that though he lost the hair kit, he managed to style Alia's hair by borrowing products from Christophe Pujol, a fellow hair and make-up artist present at Cannes. “Thank you for letting me use your stuff,” he wrote in the caption.

Amit's post featured pictures and videos of Alia getting ready before her red carpet debut, which had a close-up look at her hair. He also posted a clip of Alia walking the Festival de Cannes red carpet. The hairdo in question is a centre-parted, pulled-back look styled with loads of gel to create a twisted bun. A few strands styled in soft twirls in the front rounded off the look.

The Schiaperelli gown

Alia wore a custom Schiaparelli long off-the-shoulder bustier gown in ecru Chantilly lace embroidered with organza and enamel flowers and with ruffles in ivory mousseline, crepeline, organza and tulle at the bottom. The dress has a sweetheart neckline, a corseted bodice, a layered skirt, a long train, and ties at the back to cinch the ensemble.

Alia wore the gown with pearl and diamond earrings and cocktail rings. Meanwhile, for makeup, she chose her signature minimal makeup look, including feathered brows, glittering pink eye shadow, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, glossy pink lips, winged eyeliner and mascara-adorned lashes.