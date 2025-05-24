Alia Bhatt is a posh, perfect Flapper Girl with a twist in stunning 2nd look for Cannes Film Festival in Armani Prive

Alia Bhatt is launching one banger look after another for her Cannes Film Festival debut year. On Friday night, Alia attended a L'Oreal party with a few of the biggest names of Hollywood and sparkled the brightest among them. Alia Bhatt made a sparkling appearance for the L'Oreal event.

Alia turned up in a bejewelled Armani Prive dress. The off shoulder number had a glittering top and a chainmail texture to it. She paired the look with a gorgeous headwear that cascaded over her right ear. The entire look, while not a complete recreation, was reminiscent of the Flapper Girl era of the 1920 America.

What is a flapper girl?

Flapper girl fashion took off between the two wars. It symbolized rebellion, freedom, and a break from tradition. Characterized by dropped waistlines, loose silhouettes, and shorter hemlines, flapper dresses allowed women to move freely, often adorned with fringe, beads, and sequins that shimmered on the dance floor. These bold young women also sported bobbed haircuts, cloche hats, and dark, dramatic makeup—smoky eyes, rouged cheeks, and cupid’s bow lips. The flapper look was more than a style statement; it was a cultural shift that embraced independence, jazz, and a modern attitude toward femininity.

At the event, Alia was joined by the likes of Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson, Simone Ashley, Jane Fonda and Elle Fanning. Check out their photos here:

What's next for Alia Bhatt?

Alia attended the screening of The Mastermind on Friday evening at the Cannes Film Festival. This marked her first appearance at the fest as the official L'Oreal brand ambassador. Before her, even Aishwarya Rai represented the brand at two film screenings.

Alia is married to Ranbir Kapoor and has daughter Raha with him. She was last seen in Jigra. Her next release will be Alpha with YRF and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War. Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal also star with her in the latter.