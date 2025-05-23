Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
Alia Bhatt arrives at Cannes in style, fans say they 'can't wait to see her on the red carpet'. Watch

ByRitika Kumar
May 23, 2025 08:47 PM IST

Alia Bhatt has arrived at the Cannes Film Festival, dispelling rumors of cancellation. Dressed in a stylish brown wrap dress, she greeted her fans. 

Actor Alia Bhatt has quashed all rumours and finally arrived at the French riviera to attend the 78th Cannes Film Festival. Earlier it was suggested that she might cancel her debut appearance amid the India-Pakistan tensions. 

Alia Bhatt arrived at Cannes Film Festival on May 23.
(Also read: Alia Bhatt heads to Cannes, quashes rumours of skipping film festival due to India-Pakistan tensions)

Alia arrives at Cannes

On May 23, videos started surfacing online, where Alia can be seen arriving at the famous Martinez hotel with her entourage. Alia is seen wearing a short brown wrap dress with a slit in the front. She accesorised her look with pair of tie-up high heels, a luxury handbag and dark eyewear. The National-award winning actor looked excited as she waved and smiled at her fans. 

Watch the video here:

 

Internet reacts

Alia's arrival generated buzz among fans as they got excited to see their favourite star arriving at the film festival and make her red carpet debut. One fan wrote, "Can't wait to see here". Another one added, "The global festival icon has arrived. I can't wait." A third fan commented, "Super excited to see her." A fourth one said, “Can't wait to see our Queen.” A fifth fan wrote, "She's here to slay." Another fan commented, "Can't wait to see her on the red carpet!"

Earlier in the day, Alia shared her excitement about her Cannes debut on Instagram Stories. She posted a photo of her Gucci bag packed with essentials, including books and a tote full of beauty products, with ‘I'm worth it’ written over it. Sharing the image, she wrote, “Off we go...”

About Alia’s Cannes debut

Alia’s debut at the Cannes Film Festival is through her association with beauty brand L'Oréal Paris. She is expected to join Aishwarya Rai at the film festival.

“There’s something absolutely special about firsts — and I’m so excited to make my Festival de Cannes debut this year, an iconic celebration of cinema and self-expression. It is such an honour to represent L’Oréal Paris at the Festival with this year’s theme, ‘Lights, Beauty and Action’. To me, beauty is about celebrating individuality, confidence and self worth. It’s limitless, it’s unique. I'm proud to stand with a brand that celebrates every woman’s journey and empowers them to shine in their own light,” Alia said at the time of the announcement.

