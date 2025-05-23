Alia Bhatt heads to Cannes, quashes rumours of skipping film festival due to India-Pakistan tensions

Actor Alia Bhatt is all set for Cannes. The actor was seen at Mumbai airport, jetting off to attend the Cannes Film Festival 2025 just a few days after rumours suggested she might cancel her debut appearance amid the India-Pakistan tensions. Also read: Is Alia Bhatt skipping Cannes debut due to India-Pakistan tensions? Here’s what we know Alia Bhatt exuded chic style at the airport as she left for Cannes.

Alia off to Cannes

Alia was seen at Mumbai airport early Friday morning, heading to the French Riviera for her anticipated debut at the Cannes Film Festival, where she'll make her red carpet appearance.

Alia exuded chic style at the airport, donning a beige trench coat over a fitted white top and baggy blue denims, complemented by dark aviators. She flashed a brief smile for the paparazzi before heading inside the airport.

Alia's appearance at the airport comes days after speculation that she might skip the film festival in solidarity with India after the Pahalgam terror attack strained India-Pakistan relations. “As the L'Oreal ambassador, Alia was supposed to make her Cannes debut. She was slated to attend the grand opening ceremony, for which she had to fly over the weekend. But in the current times of geopolitical tension between India and Pakistan, she wanted to express solidarity with the country and decided against going," Mid-day quoted a source as saying.

Alia shared her excitement about her Cannes debut on Instagram Stories, posting a photo of her Gucci bag packed with essentials, including books and a tote full of beauty products, with ‘I'm worth it’ written over it. Sharing the image, she wrote, “Off we go...”

Alia's Insta Story.

All about Alia’s Cannes film festival debut

Alia’s debut at the Cannes Film Festival was through her association with beauty brand L'Oréal Paris. She is expected to join Aishwarya Rai at the film festival, which opened on May 13.

“There’s something absolutely special about firsts — and I’m so excited to make my Festival de Cannes debut this year, an iconic celebration of cinema and self-expression. It is such an honour to represent L’Oréal Paris at the Festival with this year’s theme, ‘Lights, Beauty and Action’. To me, beauty is about celebrating individuality, confidence and self worth. It’s limitless, it’s unique. I'm proud to stand with a brand that celebrates every woman’s journey and empowers them to shine in their own light,” Alia said at the time of the announcement.