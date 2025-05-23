Khushi Kapoor gives tough competition to sister Janhvi at Cannes in breathtaking gown hand-painted by Rajasthan artisans

Khushi Kapoor is currently having the best time at the French Riviera, and her fashion lookbook is a treasure trove of style inspiration. Her latest appearance was no exception as she attended the screening of her sister Janhvi Kapoor's film Homebound. The Gen Z actor embraced fairytale charm, gracing the red carpet in stunning floral gown that perfectly highlighted her fresh and elegant style. Clearly, fashion runs deep in the Kapoor family. Let's decode her look and take some style inspiration. (Also read: 'That bedsheet could have been avoided': Aishwarya Rai’s cosmic Cannes Day 2 look leaves internet unimpressed ) Khushi Kapoor dazzled at the French Riviera in a pastel gown by Anita Dongre,(Instagram)

Khushi Kapoor rocks stunning hand-painted gown at Cannes

Khushi wore a long gown by designer Anita Dongre, crafted in a soothing pastel shade. This couture masterpiece was hand-painted by the revered Pichhwai artisans of Rajasthan, showcasing exquisite craftsmanship and rich heritage. The gown features an elegant off-shoulder neckline, a flattering body-hugging fit, and a graceful maxi-length hemline. Its intricate floral embroidery in shades of green, yellow, and pink radiates fresh, vibrant energy, making Khushi's look enchanting.

Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Tanya Gharvi, Khushi accessorised her look with striking green emerald earrings, an oversized statement ring, and a delicate bracelet adorning one wrist. Her makeup was soft and ethereal, featuring nude eyeshadow, perfectly winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, rosy cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a subtle shade of nude lipstick. Khushi's luscious tresses were styled into a sleek, side-parted bun, completing the look with a fairy-tale elegance.

More about her look

Sharing a stunning carousel of her pictures on Instagram, her stylist Tanya Gharvi also revealed details about the ensemble. Tanya captioned the post: "An ode to India's iconic craft heritage, this couture masterpiece by Anita Dongre is hand-painted by the revered Pichhwai artisans of Rajasthan. A signature craft that the designer has championed for years, Anita continues to work closely with these master artisans—sustaining their livelihoods and preserving an art form that carries generations of cultural legacy in every stroke."

Khushi's Cannes fashion lookbook

Khushi has been making quite the stylish splash at Cannes 2025, serving back-to-back looks that highlight her Gen Z fashion sensibilities. From a cute powder blue co-ord set featuring a cropped shirt and shorts, to a flirty off-shoulder frill dress, and even a chic corset-style flared number—Khushi has proved that when it comes to fashion, she’s not just playing the game, she’s mastering it with every appearance. Her wardrobe choices reflect a fun, youthful vibe while staying effortlessly on-trend, cementing her status as one to watch on the international style scene.