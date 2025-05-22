Janhvi Kapoor's 5 Cannes 2025 looks: From tributes to mom Sridevi to representing Indian heritage with modern twists

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival along with the team of her film, Homebound, including Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, director Neeraj Ghaywan, and Karan Johar. Janhvi's debut has been the talk of the town, as she and her cousin Rhea have been belting out one great sartorial moment after another. Here's a look at all the ensembles Janhvi has worn till now in the French Riviera. Janhvi Kapoor has worn 5 incredible looks at the Cannes Film Festival till now.

The wet saree

From a little Tip Tip Barsa Paani nostalgia to a tribute to her mom Sridevi's white saree looks from Chandni, Janhvi's dripping drape look can be interpreted in different ways. The saree is crafted by Di Petsa in their signature wet glamour look and packs in the perfect amount of sensualism, ethnic tribute, and romanticism. Anonymous fashion page Diet Sabya said, “It’s giving 80s rain-soaked siren meets postmodern femme fatale.” Janhvi and her stylist Rhea Kapoor styled it with a glittering sapphire and emerald necklace, earrings, a centre-parted sleek bun, and a minimal no-makeup look.

The red carpet debut

For her Cannes red carpet debut, Janhvi Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor chose a custom Tarun Tahiliani handwoven real tissue skirt and corset, specially crafted in Banaras. The soft pink saree look was a tribute to her mother, Sridevi. Chopard pearl and diamond accessorised the ensemble, and minimal makeup gave the final elegant touch.

Old Hollywood glamour

Channelling Hollywood icons like Audrey Hepburn, Janhvi Kapoor served old Hollywood glamour, in a Christian Dior 1957 haute couture black slub silk dress. Styled by Rhea, the ensemble features a plunging neck, a sleeveless silhouette, a figure-sculpting frame, and a midi hem length. She wore it with diamond earrings and a diamond brooch anchored by a 10-carat pear. A sleek top knot, minimal glam, and silk Opera gloves completed the look.

Dripping in jewels

For the official premiere screening of Homebound, Janhvi wore an Anamika Khanna couture gown featuring a gold embroidered bodice, a backless design, and a silk turquoise green skirt with a long train on the back. She completed the look with a mix of archival traditional indian jewels mixed with custom jade and jadao creations, including jhumkis, ear cuffs, bangles, gold kada, rings, and a back chain.

The Miu Miu girl

For her first look after arrival in Cannes, Rhea Kapoor dressed Janhvi Kapoor from head to toe in Miu Miu. The actor wore the ensemble to celebrate Catherine Martin’s special project for Miu Miu Upcycled. She wore a checkered green crop shirt and a grey checkered shacket over a white textured cropped tank and a mini skirt. She completed the look with black slingbacks, white calf-length socks, sunglasses, a tan handbag, and gold cocktail rings.