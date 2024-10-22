Kim Kardashian rocks a barely-there ‘birthday suit’ nude dress as she celebrates 44th birthday

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 44th birthday on October 21. Kim took to Instagram to share a video of her birthday look paired with Sabrina Carpenter's song "Bed Chem." The Skims founder simply wrote, “birthday suit,” as she shared the post. Scroll down to check out what Kim wore. Kim Kardashian celebrates her 44th birthday.

Kim Kardashian's ‘birthday suit’

Kim Kardashian chose a floor-length nude dress to ring in her 44th birthday. The barely-there nude dress is from Diesel's Spring/Summer 2024 collection and is called the Rooney Slip Dress. The iridescent ensemble features spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, a nude bodysuit attached to the bodice, and a semi-sheer skirt. The bodycon nude metallic material hugged her curvy figure like a second skin.

Kim Kardashian celebrates her birthday.

Kim left her hair loose with the ensemble and styled them in a centre parting and soft, defined curls. For accessories, the reality TV star wore a dainty chain with a statement diamond cross pendant. Lastly, for the glam, she chose mascara-adorned lashes, glossy caramel nude lips, nude brown eye shadow, feathered brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, and highlighter contours.

Kim Kardashian's Academy Museum gala look

Before ringing in her birthday, Kim had earlier attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles with her sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Her lingerie-inspired red carpet look at the gala got hilariously trolled on the internet. She had worn a vintage Thierry Mugler 1998 plunging white corseted bodysuit.

Kim posted several pictures of the Mugler look on Instagram with the caption, “Mugler 🤍🪽+ Tiffany’s 💎 for the Academy Museum Gala.” The ivory ensemble features a strapless plunging neckline, a super tiny waist, and structured boning to define her figure. She wore the bodysuit with a long white robe, nude tights, heels, a Tiffany diamond choker, and matching rings.