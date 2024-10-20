Kim Kardashian's lingerie-inspired red carpet look gets hilariously trolled with comparisons to ‘diaper, circus costume'

Kim Kardashian, reality TV star and Skims founder, recently attended the 2024 Academy Museum Gala, and as always, she didn't hold back with her fashion choices. Known for her bold and experimental style, Kim made sure all eyes were on her as she stepped out in a white, lingerie-inspired corset look. The internet had plenty to say, with mixed reactions about her outfit. Some loved her bold approach, while others weren't quite feeling it. Let's check out her look and see what everyone's been saying. (Also read: Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian: Best red carpet looks from Academy Museum Gala 2024. See pics ) Kim Kardashian wore white corset dress at the Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala.(Reuters)

What Kim wore to the red carpet

Kim's red carpet looks are never ordinary, and this time, she turned to the Mugler archives for inspiration. She opted for a striking ensemble from the French label's Spring 1998 couture collection, featuring a structured white corset paired with a matching hooded coat—an embodiment of the bold, avant-garde style synonymous with Mugler.

Styled by her longtime collaborator Dani Levi, Kim completed the look with a sparkling diamond necklace and PVC peep-toe heels, adding a modern twist to the vintage couture. Her dark tresses cascaded in old Hollywood-inspired waves, and her makeup featured a soft pink blush and a nude lip, perfectly complementing the glamorous vibe.

Internet called it 'diaper look,' 'circus costume' and more

Kim's look quickly went viral on social media, sparking some bizarre reactions. Many users had a field day with their comments, calling it a "diaper look" and a "circus costume." One user remarked, "It looks like a diaper," while another quipped, "Her organs must be screaming!" Someone else added, "I think the Kardashians are tired. Like, we're done."

Another comment asked, "How is she allowed near archive pieces after the Marilyn dress incident?" And one more user wrote, "Kim, you're wearing the same looks, babe. It's giving one-trick pony." "Guess we just wear our lingerie as outerwear now," wrote one Instagram user. Another chimed in, "This looks like a circus costume," while someone else commented, "It's a gala, not burlesque!"