BTS ‘Worldwide Handsome’ Jin takes over Gucci 2025 show in edgy leather jacket and shirt-pant. Pics, video

BTS member Jin (aka Kim Seokjin) populated the front row at the Gucci Fall-Winter 2025/2026 showcase during the Milan Fashion Week. The singer, who is also the brand ambassador of the Italian luxury label and fondly known as Worldwide Handsome among fans, chose an uber-suave ensemble for the occasion. Let's decode what he wore. Jin attends the Gucci Fall-Winter 2025/2026 collection presentation during Fashion Week in Milan. (REUTERS)

Worldwide handsome meets high-luxury fashion

Jin arrived with his entourage to attend the Gucci showcase, which was attended by several other celebrities, including Jessica Chastain, Yara Shahidi, Dev Patel, and Parker Posey. The Awake singer wore a black leather jacket featuring a collared neckline, a GG logo patchwork, full-length sleeves, side pockets, an open front with zipper closures, a relaxed fitting, and drop shoulder detail.

More details about Jin's look

Jin wore the jacket over a light blue shirt featuring a collared neckline, a pinstripe pattern, a tailored fitting, and front button closures. He paired the leather jacket and shirt with black straight-leg pants featuring a mid-rise waist and a tapered fit.

Championing the office wear meets biker fashion aesthetics; Jin paired his ensemble with a black necktie, a GG logo black leather belt, and matching black heeled dress shoes. For accessories, he wore a diamond ear stud and a diamond-studded ear cuff on one side. With his hair styled in a side parting and a few loose strands sculpting his face, Jin chose glossy nude pink lip shade and a flushed glowing base for the glam.

How did the internet react?

The singer's fans flooded the internet with comments that raved about his dapper look. A user wrote, “Face card never declines.” Another commented, “THE MAIN CHARACTER JIN.” A fan wrote, “The Superstar, The Face of Gucci's one and only The Kim Seokjin.”

Meanwhile, Gucci appointed Jin as a global brand ambassador in 2024. The K-pop star called the house “iconic” with “a long-standing heritage and modernity.” The singer previously attended Gucci’s spring 2025 show last fall.