Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BTS ‘Worldwide Handsome’ Jin takes over Gucci 2025 show in edgy leather jacket and shirt-pant. Pics, video

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Feb 26, 2025 08:31 AM IST

Jin, fondly known among fans as Worldwide Handsome, of the K-pop supergroup BTS, sat in the front row at Gucci‘s fall 2025 fashion show in Milan on Tuesday.

BTS member Jin (aka Kim Seokjin) populated the front row at the Gucci Fall-Winter 2025/2026 showcase during the Milan Fashion Week. The singer, who is also the brand ambassador of the Italian luxury label and fondly known as Worldwide Handsome among fans, chose an uber-suave ensemble for the occasion. Let's decode what he wore.

Jin attends the Gucci Fall-Winter 2025/2026 collection presentation during Fashion Week in Milan. (REUTERS)
Jin attends the Gucci Fall-Winter 2025/2026 collection presentation during Fashion Week in Milan. (REUTERS)

Also Read | Alia Bhatt gives boring officewear a chic update for outing with Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal. Her outfit costs…

Worldwide handsome meets high-luxury fashion

Jin arrived with his entourage to attend the Gucci showcase, which was attended by several other celebrities, including Jessica Chastain, Yara Shahidi, Dev Patel, and Parker Posey. The Awake singer wore a black leather jacket featuring a collared neckline, a GG logo patchwork, full-length sleeves, side pockets, an open front with zipper closures, a relaxed fitting, and drop shoulder detail.

More details about Jin's look

Jin wore the jacket over a light blue shirt featuring a collared neckline, a pinstripe pattern, a tailored fitting, and front button closures. He paired the leather jacket and shirt with black straight-leg pants featuring a mid-rise waist and a tapered fit.

Championing the office wear meets biker fashion aesthetics; Jin paired his ensemble with a black necktie, a GG logo black leather belt, and matching black heeled dress shoes. For accessories, he wore a diamond ear stud and a diamond-studded ear cuff on one side. With his hair styled in a side parting and a few loose strands sculpting his face, Jin chose glossy nude pink lip shade and a flushed glowing base for the glam.

How did the internet react?

The singer's fans flooded the internet with comments that raved about his dapper look. A user wrote, “Face card never declines.” Another commented, “THE MAIN CHARACTER JIN.” A fan wrote, “The Superstar, The Face of Gucci's one and only The Kim Seokjin.”

Meanwhile, Gucci appointed Jin as a global brand ambassador in 2024. The K-pop star called the house “iconic” with “a long-standing heritage and modernity.” The singer previously attended Gucci’s spring 2025 show last fall.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On