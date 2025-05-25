‘In what universe is this a saree?’: Alia Bhatt's Swarovski Gucci look for Cannes has internet scratching their heads

Alia Bhatt has had a stellar debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. From a custom Schiaparelli gown to a three-piece Gucci look that encapsulated the summer vibes in the French Riviera perfectly, she has worn stunning outfits during her time at the festival. For her final red carpet appearance, Alia did what no one has done before - wearing an Indian silhouette designed by Gucci, a first for the luxury brand. Alia Bhatt walks the Cannes red carpet in a Swarovski-embellished Gucci ensemble.

The first saree by Gucci?

Many fashion pages, including the anonymous fashion Instagram account Diet Sabya, shared posts where they called Alia Bhatt's outfit the first-ever saree or saree-inspired look created by Gucci, though the luxury brand's post featuring Alia did not mention the same, and called it ‘a custom Gucci gown with embroidered crystals in a GG Monogram pattern’. This left many netizens scratching their heads and wondering if the silhouette can actually be called a saree.

What did the internet say?

Instagram users took to Diet Sabya's post to express their confusion. One user wrote, “It’s choli lehengaaa. Someone, please, explain to Gucci.” Another commented, “In what universe is this a saree? Y'all are stretching at this point.” A comment read, “Did they claim it was inspired by a sari or did we?? The word is lehenga.” Another said, “Is the sari in the room with us?”

A user pointed out, “That isn’t a saree lol! It’s a top and skirt with a dupatta, I guess.” Another wrote, “Saree where??? It's a fish cut lehenga.” An Instagram user stressed, “Let’s call it Lehenga …. Saree is Sareeee.” A user commented, “This is anything but a saree…it’s a fishtail lehenga with a choli.”

What did Alia wear?

The confusion around the silhouette aside, Alia glittered on the Cannes red carpet in a Swarovski crystals embellished ensemble. She wore a nude-looking outfit featuring a plunging neck bralette, a high-waisted skirt, and a dupatta draped on the shoulder. The dupatta formed a floor-sweeping train at the back.

She completed the look with minimal jewels, including diamond earrings, a choker necklace, and a cocktail ring. With her tresses left loose in a centre parting and styled with soft, blowout waves, she chose flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, winged eyeliner, glossy pink lips, feathered brows, and mascara-adorned lashes for the glam.