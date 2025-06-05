MP Priya Saroj attends Kuldeep Yadav's engagement party in a simple black gold saree, minimal makeup

Priya Saroj, Samajwadi Party MP, attended the engagement ceremony of cricketer Kuldeep Yadav and his fiancée Vanshika. Priya Saroj, one of the youngest MPs at the age of 26, is also set to marry Indian cricketer Rinku Singh. For Kuldeep's engagement party, she wore an elegant saree, staying true to timeless classic styling. The bash was held in Lucknow on June 4. Priya Saroj's look at the engagement party is a big styling lesson for saree enthusiasts. (PC: X)

ALSO READ: Kuldeep Yadav introduces his gorgeous fiancée Vanshika at engagement bash; bride-to-be dazzles in a silk lehenga

More about her look

Priya wore a black and gold saree with intricate floral and geometric prints. Keeping the look both coordinated and grounded, the blouse was solid black with a matching gold border. The only accessory was a pearl necklace. In tune with the minimalistic yet sophisticated styling, she left her hair open in a simple side part.

Biggest styling takeaway from the look

In the age of sequin sarees, Priya's look is a reminder that a textile-first saree, steeped in culture, whether Kanjivaram or Banarasi, still remains unmatched. While it may be tempting to look like a hotshot mirrorball by going hyper-bejewelled with sequins and mirrorwork, occasionally taking the textile-first route will lead you to discover a whole treasure trove of patterns and fabrics that India has to offer, from Gujarat's Bandhani and Bengal's Dhakai Jamdani to Mysore silk. The options are truly endless.

While there's nothing wrong with sequin sarees or the gradient, monochrome styles that currently dominate the saree landscape, choosing a traditional weave has its own inherent glory as it becomes a statement accessory in itself (imagine Kanjivaram's rich, silky sheen, thick borders or the handiwork of patola saree).

And who said style’s ground rules, like maintaining silhouette, get compromised with traditional fabrics, pushing people into the arms of contemporary materials? A muslin Jamdani saree, for instance, has the same sheer elegance that's just as fluid or delicate as tissue or organza (if not more). For every beloved contemporary trend, there's a far better match in India's textiles.

Priya’s look is a perfect example of this sartorial vision in action. A style that's rooted in Indian textile, showcasing how a saree look can be both stylish and traditional.

ALSO READ: Saree on a date? Celebrity draper Dolly Jain shares 5 tips to keep it stylish