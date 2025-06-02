Cricketer Rinku Singh and MP Priya Saroj to get engaged in Lucknow; here's everything to know

Cricketer Rinku Singh is all set to exchange rings with MP Priya Saroj on June 8 in Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh). Priya (25), one of the youngest MPs in the Lok Sabha, represents Machhlishahr (Jaunpur district), while Rinku (27) was recently seen in the IPL playing for Kolkata Knight Riders. Cricketer Rinku Singh and Parliamentarian Priya Saroj to get engaged in Lucknow on Sunday(Photo: Instagram)

Priya’s father Tufani Saroj confirms the news: “Yeh pehla function hai. Abhi parivaar ka hi function hai. Shaadi November 18 ki final kari hai.” Tufani Saroj has represented the same seat (Machhlishahr) thrice and is sitting legislator from Kerakat, Jaunpur.

The event will be held at The Centrum and GM Bhagwati Pant tells us, “Tufani Saroj has booked our hotel for 300-350 packs. Around 15 rooms have also been booked for June 8.”

It's going to be a day function.

While the engagement will be an intimate family do, the wedding is expected to be a grand affair at the Taj Hotel, Varanasi, with political and cricketing bigwigs in attendance.

A source close to the celebrations informed us that political heavy weights are surely expected to join in but for now there are no special protocols that have been put in place for cricketers to arrive for the function.

The source tells us, “The engagement is going to probably be more of a family affair, and the marriage will probably be a starry affair.”

Earlier this year, their families met at Rinku’s hometown, Aligarh (UP) where “the marriage was fixed after mutual consent”, the source adds.

During the elections, Priya defeated BJP veteran BP Saroj by over 35,000 votes. She did her education from Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute in New Delhi and thereafter graduated with an LLB degree from Amity University, Noida.

The fiery batsman is an indispensable part of Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knights Riders and shot to fame after hitting five consecutive sixes.