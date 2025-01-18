Is Priya Saroj really engaged to cricketer Rinku Singh? Here’s who she is and her net worth

Rumours about Indian cricketer Rinku Singh’s engagement to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj have been circulating widely, causing quite a buzz on social media. However, the speculations seem to be premature. Priya’s father, senior Samajwadi Party leader Tufani Saroj, has publicly denied these claims, clarifying that no formal engagement has taken place yet. According to Amar Ujala, he said, “Priya is in Thiruvananthapuram at the moment for some work, and no, her engagement with Rinku Singh has not happened.” While discussions between the families are ongoing, no official announcement has been made. Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj

Rinku Singh, the 27-year-old left-handed batter from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, is a prominent figure in Indian cricket. He has represented India in T20 internationals, scoring 507 runs in 30 matches with an impressive strike rate of 165.14. Singh is best known for his incredible performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he plays for the Kolkata Knight Riders. He became a household name in 2023 when he smashed five consecutive sixes in a single over against Gujarat Titans, sealing a historic victory for his team.

Who is Priya Saroj?

Priya Saroj is a rising political figure and a sitting Member of Parliament (MP) from Uttar Pradesh’s Machhlishahr constituency. She is a member of the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and comes from a prominent political family. Her father, Tufani Saroj, is a three-time Lok Sabha MP and currently serves as an MLA from UP’s Kerakat seat in Jaunpur.

Professionally, Priya is an advocate and holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from Amity University in Noida. She made headlines in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by defeating BJP incumbent BP Saroj by a margin of 35,850 votes. Priya is also a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment.

Priya Saroj’s net worth

According to Mint who reported on her election affidavit filed with the Election Commission of India, Priya's total net worth amounts to ₹11,25,719. Here’s a breakdown of her assets: Cash in hand is ₹75,000, bank deposits are 10,10,000 in Union Bank and ₹8,719 in Canara Bank while her gold assets are 5 grams of gold worth ₹32,000. Interestingly, Priya does not own a car or any property in her name. While fans are eager for updates about this rumoured union between the rising political star and the cricketing sensation, both families seem to be taking their time before making any official announcement.