Saree on a date? Celebrity draper Dolly Jain shares 5 tips to keep it stylish

Saree is typecasted as the ethnic wear reserved mostly for special or grand occasions, from anniversaries and festivals to weddings. With modern dating taking a casual, laid-back style, the saree is typically ruled out for fear of coming on too strong and serious with ‘marriage vibes’ or simply being overdressed. But many forget that the saree, by virtue of its versatility, has stood the test of time, evolving with every generation, adapting to new trends and effortlessly blending tradition with modernity. Saree is versatile and must be added to your date wardrobe.(Instagram)

So don't shy away from putting your best fashion foot forward and reclaiming the saree as a chic OOTD for your date. Don't worry, you won't come off too strong and scare away your date. The right styling makes all the difference.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dolly Jain, celebrity draper of celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif, shared some effective tips on how to embrace a saree and rock your date outings in it.

Here are Dolly Jain's tips:

Modern draping styles

The belt cinches the straight silhouette at the waist, bringing out a more refined, snatched look. This contemporary accessory lifts up the saree's vibe.(PC: Pinterest)

Experimenting with contemporary draping techniques can transform the saree into a trendy outfit suitable for casual outings or even a night out. Think of styles like the dhoti drape or pairing it with a belt for a more structured look.

Fusion fabrics and prints

Opt for sarees in lightweight fabrics like linen, cotton, or even denim, with quirky prints or bold colours. These choices make the saree perfect for everyday wear or casual gatherings.

Mix and match blouses

Pair your saree with unconventional blouses, such as crop tops, t-shirts, or even jackets. This not only adds a modern twist but also makes the ensemble more adaptable for various occasions.

Accessorizing creatively

Swap traditional jewellery for statement pieces like chunky necklaces, bohemian earrings, or even sneakers for footwear. This approach can make a saree look effortlessly chic and suitable for informal events.

Layering and styling

Incorporate layers by adding capes, shrugs, or scarves to your saree ensemble. This adds depth and dimension, making the saree look fresh and suitable for a variety of settings beyond weddings.

