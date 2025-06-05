Kuldeep Yadav introduces his gorgeous fiancée Vanshika at engagement bash; bride-to-be dazzles in a silk lehenga

Kuldeep Yadav pleasantly surprised the internet with the announcement of his engagement. The cricketer got engaged to his childhood sweetheart, Vanshika, on June 4, according to reports. The couple hosted an intimate bash to celebrate the special occasion in Lucknow, attended by close friends and family. Kuldeep Yadav poses with his fiancée Vanshika at their engagement bash.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt is the coolest bridesmaid in 3 stunning outfits at best friend's wedding: All the looks she wore. Pics

Kuldeep Yadav introduces his gorgeous fiancée, Vanshika

On Wednesday, pictures and videos from Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika's low-key engagement bash were shared on social media. The couple looked happy as they exchanged rings surrounded by love, laughter, and a few close friends from the cricket fraternity. While the cricketer looked dapper on his engagement day in a cream-coloured embroidered sherwani, Vanshika stole the show in an orange lehenga set. Let's decode their looks.

Vanshika dazzles in a silk lehenga

Vanshika's orange silk lehenga set features heavy zardozi embroidery beautified with delicate gold sequin embellishments, gold gota patti, brocade embroidery, and intricate jaal work. The blouse features half-length sleeves, a V neckline, a tailored fitting, and a cropped hem length. As for the lehenga skirt, it comes with an A-line pleated silhouette, a heavy ghera, broad borders, and a floor-grazing length.

Vanshika completed the look by draping a scalloped border dupatta on her shoulder, with one end tied around her other hand. For accessories, she chose a gold choker necklace, kadhas, her glittering engagement ring, dainty earrings, and an orange embroidered potli bag.

With her tresses left loose in a centre parting and styled in soft, blowout waves, Vanshika chose kohl-lined eyes, black eyeliner, feathered brows, glossy brown lip shade, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and mascara-adorned lashes for the glam.

What did groom-to-be Kuldeep Yadav wear?

As for the groom-to-be Kuldeep Yadav, the cricketer's cream sherwani features a bandhgala jacket with brocade embroidery, zardozi work, a raised bandhgala collar, full-length sleeves, and a tailored fit. He completed the look with matching pants, tan dress shoes, and a stylish watch.

Who is Vanshika?

According to the Times of India, Vanshika hails from Shyam Nagar in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The couple are childhood friends, and over the years, their relationship blossomed into love.