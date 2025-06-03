Khan Sir introduces his bride AS Khan at wedding reception in Patna; her red lehenga and veil grabs attention

Popular educator Khan Sir hosted a grand reception party in Patna on June 2. The pictures from the celebrations are making rounds on the internet, marking his wife, AS Khan's, first public appearance. Let's decode what the newlywed couple wore. Khan Sir poses with his wife, AS Khan, during their wedding reception.

Khan Sir and his wife, AS Khan's grand reception

In a much-anticipated moment, Khan Sir and his wife, AS Khan, hosted a wedding reception bash. Photos and videos from the celebration have gone viral on social media platforms. His wife is reportedly a government officer hailing from Siwan, Bihar. For the wedding festivities, the newlywed bride grabbed attention in a red lehenga and a veil that completely covered her face. Let's decode her outfit.

More details about the bride's ensemble

AS Khan's bridal red lehenga featured heavy gold zardozi embroidery, sequin embellishments, and delicate gold jaal work done all over. She wore a half-sleeved, heavily embroidered blouse featuring a round neckline, a tailored fit, and a cropped hem length. As for the lehenga skirt, it comes with an A-line silhouette, layered ghera, and a floor-sweeping hem length.

She completed the look by draping a dupatta around her frame like a saree pallu and wearing a veil on her head that covered more than half of her face. The two drapes come decked with gold zardozi work, sequin embellishments, and an embroidered patti border.

She accessorised the bridal lehenga with heavy jewellery, including multiple layered gold necklaces, kadhas, red bangles, a nath, a pasa, a gold mang tika, and statement rings on both hands. With her jet black tresses left loose in a centre parting adorned with sindoor, she chose bright red lip shade, glowing highlighter, flushed cheeks, and darkened brows for the glam.

As for Khan Sir, he complemented his wife in a brown three-piece suit set. He wore a notch lapel blazer with matching, straight-fitted pants. A brocade embroidered suit vest, a maroon silk tie, a matching pocket square, a blush pink button-down shirt, and dress shoes rounded off the look.

Khan Sir's wedding

Meanwhile, Khan Sir had tied the knot in May in a private ceremony. He had later shared the personal milestone with his students during a live class, explaining that the subdued nature of the ceremony was due to the geopolitical situation amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan

The event was graced by several prominent figures from the political and academic world, including Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, and others.