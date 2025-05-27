Khan Sir marries in quiet ceremony, reveals wife's name, 'photo' to students in viral video

Popular YouTube educator Khan Sir has revealed in one of his videos that he got married in an intimate ceremony earlier this month, according to viral clips circulating on social media. In one of the videos, the educator from Bihar shared with his students that he opted out of a big celebration due to India-Pakistan tensions following Operation Sindoor. Tutor and YouTuber Faizal Khan revealed that his family chose not to hold a grand celebration amid rising India-Pak tensions.(PTI)

"I got married while India-Pakistan tensions were still rising. I did not tell anyone. You [my students] are the first to know about this because I am who I am today because of my students. I’m planning to host a feast for you all on June 6," he said.

No grand celebration

The educator, whose real name is reported to be Faisal Khan (though he has never confirmed it) said that while his wedding date was set, his family chose not to hold a grand celebration amid the rising tensions.

Khan Sir also revealed that his family arranged the marriage. "My younger brothers and mother got the marriage fixed. I couldn’t say no to my mother," he added.

Who is the bride?

In several viral clips where the teacher shared the news with his students, loud cheers were heard as many asked him to show a photo of his bride.

Never missing a chance to joke with his students, the educator quickly turned around and drew a woman's face with curly hair, saying, "Ditto, like this. She looks exactly like this, same to same. Do you think I don’t draw well?" he quipped, as his students laughed and cheered.

While the Bihar-based educator tends to keep his personal life private, he did share the name of his bride: AS Khan. Earlier this year, Khan Sir joined protests over the cancellation of the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).