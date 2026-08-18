Moving WagonR cab catches fire, erupts into flames in Noida | Watch

Even though the cab suddenly caught fire, the driver reportedly managed to escape in time and there were no injuries or loss of life.

A moving cab suddenly caught fire in Noida on Monday. A WagonR taxicab passing in front of Sector-100 villas suddenly caught up in flames. A terrifying video of the incident is now going viral on social media.

A visual from after the fire also showed the car's number plate completely in shambles.

The fire brigade reached the spot upon receiving the information and extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injuries were reported.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

The incident took place at around 10:30pm on Monday night in the Sector 99 area. The car that caught on fire was identified as a WagonR CNG cab.

According to an NDTV report, the cab driver managed to save his life in time.