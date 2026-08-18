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    Moving WagonR cab catches fire, erupts into flames in Noida | Watch

    Even though the cab suddenly caught fire, the driver reportedly managed to escape in time and there were no injuries or loss of life.

    Updated on: Aug 18, 2026, 13:22:14 IST
    By Arun Singh
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    A moving cab suddenly caught fire in Noida on Monday. A WagonR taxicab passing in front of Sector-100 villas suddenly caught up in flames. A terrifying video of the incident is now going viral on social media.

    A car caught on fire in Noida
    A car caught on fire in Noida

    Even though the cab suddenly caught fire, the driver reportedly managed to escape in time and there were no injuries or loss of life.

    A visual from after the fire also showed the car's number plate completely in shambles.

    The car number plate in damaged state. (HT)
    The car number plate in damaged state. (HT)

    The fire brigade reached the spot upon receiving the information and extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injuries were reported.

    The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

    The incident took place at around 10:30pm on Monday night in the Sector 99 area. The car that caught on fire was identified as a WagonR CNG cab.

    According to an NDTV report, the cab driver managed to save his life in time.

    • Arun Singh
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Arun Singh

      Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications.Read More

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    Home/Cities/Noida News/Moving WagonR Cab Catches Fire, Erupts Into Flames In Noida | Watch
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