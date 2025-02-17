Menu Explore
BPSC exam row: Khan Sir joins protest rally in Patna

ByHT News Desk
Feb 17, 2025 11:02 PM IST

The protesters took out a rally from Mullsllahpur to Gardani Bagh in the state capital.

Protests over the cancellation of the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), held by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) in December 2024, intensified on Monday.

Tutor and YouTuber Faizal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, speaks during a protest demanding cancellation of the BPSC 70th Prelims exam, in Patna,(PTI)
Tutor and YouTuber Faizal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, speaks during a protest demanding cancellation of the BPSC 70th Prelims exam, in Patna,(PTI)

The protestors in Patna were joined by popular educators Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir and Motiur Rahman Khan, known as Guru Rahman, PTI reported.

The protesters took out a rally from Mullsllahpur to Gardani Bagh in the state capital. Hundreds of demonstrators, carrying placards, demanded the cancellation of the examination.

The CCE, conducted by the BPSC on December 13, 2024, is under intense scrutiny due to allegations of a paper leak.

Also Read: Over 1,400 candidates scored negative marks in recently held BPSC exam

The Bihar government has dismissed these claims, but it did order a re-examination for over 12,000 candidates who took the exam at a centre in Patna. Results of the 70th CCE of the BPSC held at 911 centres across the state on December 13, 2024, and 22 centres in Patna on January 4, 2025, were declared on January 23.

'CCE must be cancelled immediately': Khan Sir

Speaking to reporters, Khan sir said that the CCE conducted by the BPSC should be cancelled immediately.

"Protesting BPSC aspirants want re-exam. The CCE conducted by the BPSC should be cancelled immediately. The BPSC used the 'normalisation of marks' process in the exam, which is unacceptable. We have given all evidence before the Patna High Court," he said, according to PTI.

A bunch of petitions seeking cancellation of BPSC's CCE held on December 13 have already been filed before the Patna high court.

Normalisation is a process through which marks obtained in exams in two or more shifts are equalised using a statistical formula. Finally, a candidate is given a percentage score based on marks obtained.

"We have evidence that question papers of the CCE exam were changed following the instruction of a senior official, especially in Khagaria and Bhagalpur," Khan said.

"How question papers were stolen from the treasury in Nawada and Gaya? I will fight for the cause of students and it will continue till the December 13 examination is not cancelled. More students will join the protest tomorrow," he added.

Khan also alleged that protestors were prevented from meeting chief minister Nitish Kumar.

